Portugal Secures €300m EIB Financing to Expand Affordable Rental Housing Supply

Portugal is set to expand access to affordable rental housing following a €300 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB), designed to support the construction and renovation of residential properties across the country. The investment will strengthen IFRRU 2030, a financial instrument established to increase housing availability and encourage public and private investment in sustainable residential development. The initiative places particular emphasis on bringing privately owned properties into the rental market at affordable or moderate rents, helping address housing pressures affecting Portuguese families.

The financing comes as Portugal seeks to increase its housing supply and make rental accommodation more accessible through investment in new construction and the renovation of existing buildings. Two major components, known as Build-to-Rent and Renovate-to-Rent, will support the development of rental homes and the transformation of properties that are currently unavailable or underused. These investments are expected to improve living conditions, encourage neighbourhood regeneration and support the creation of more sustainable and resilient residential communities.

The EIB financing will be distributed through participating financial intermediaries, which will provide funding to eligible beneficiaries, primarily private organisations and businesses, with public entities also able to participate. This financing structure is designed to attract additional public and private capital, allowing housing projects to move forward with greater financial support and more predictable investment conditions. The programme could help increase the number of rental homes available to households and strengthen efforts to address Portugal's structural housing challenges.

New Financing to Support Affordable Rental Homes and Building Renovation

The IFRRU 2030 programme will focus on expanding Portugal's rental housing market through two complementary investment approaches that support both new residential construction and improvements to existing properties. Under the Build-to-Rent component, financing will support the construction of housing intended for rental use, increasing accommodation options for households seeking affordable or moderate-rent homes. The Renovate-to-Rent component will finance the rehabilitation of existing properties, helping bring unused or underused residential buildings back into the housing market.

Portugal's Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Miguel Pinto Luz, described the partnership with the EIB as an important contribution to maintaining investment in the country's housing sector. He explained that more favourable financing conditions and greater predictability in project implementation could accelerate the delivery of housing solutions needed by families. The agreement is expected to strengthen the government's ability to support residential development through financing arrangements that encourage participation from different investors.

Minister of State and Finance Joaquim Miranda Sarmento also highlighted the importance of addressing housing affordability through responsible financial planning and stronger cooperation with European institutions. He emphasised that the agreement strengthens financing for public housing policies without placing unnecessary pressure on the country's fiscal position. The government's approach focuses on increasing investment in housing solutions that can help families facing persistent difficulties finding suitable accommodation.

EIB Housing Investments to Strengthen Communities Across Portugal

The €300 million agreement builds on the European Investment Bank's existing housing investments in Portugal, including a €1.34 billion loan supporting the Affordable Housing Programme. The Bank has also provided €1.5 billion for the Social Housing Rehabilitation Programme, helping finance improvements and development in the country's public and social housing sectors. IFRRU 2030 adds another dimension to these programmes by supporting privately owned properties that can be made available for affordable or moderate-rent housing following renovation.

More than 64% of the housing units supported through the IFRRU 2030 operation are expected to be located in cohesion regions, reflecting a focus on areas where investment can help reduce regional development differences. Directing financing toward these regions could support neighbourhood renewal, improve residential infrastructure and strengthen access to suitable housing outside Portugal's more economically developed areas. The programme also seeks to unlock investment in existing buildings that are not currently contributing to the housing supply, increasing the availability of homes through rehabilitation.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris emphasised that access to affordable and good-quality housing is essential for improving people's wellbeing and supporting stronger communities. He explained that IFRRU 2030 will help Portugal mobilise investment to increase rental housing availability and rehabilitate residential buildings that require improvements. The initiative is also expected to contribute to social and territorial cohesion by supporting a more sustainable and resilient housing stock across the country.

Energy-Efficient Housing to Support Sustainable Urban Development

The new financing programme will support European Union priorities for affordable housing, sustainable urban development and climate action by encouraging investments in energy-efficient residential properties. Housing projects financed through the initiative will comply with applicable energy efficiency requirements, contributing to lower-carbon buildings and more sustainable residential development. Where relevant, investments will also strengthen seismic resilience, improving building safety and helping properties withstand potential earthquake-related risks.

Renovating older residential buildings can support the wider transformation of urban neighbourhoods by improving the condition and performance of existing housing infrastructure. Investments in modern construction and rehabilitation are expected to contribute to a safer, more energy-efficient and climate-resilient housing supply, supporting Portugal's environmental and housing priorities. The programme also aligns with the EIB Group Strategic Roadmap 2024–2027, which identifies cohesion, climate action and sustainable investment as major priorities.

The €300 million EIB investment represents another step in Portugal's efforts to address housing shortages through stronger financial partnerships and increased participation from private investors. By supporting new rental developments and bringing existing properties back into use, IFRRU 2030 could expand affordable housing options and encourage neighbourhood regeneration across different regions. The initiative brings together housing affordability, environmental sustainability and regional development, strengthening Portugal's capacity to provide suitable rental accommodation for families and communities.