IAEA Launches Global Network to Track Lake Changes and Protect Freshwater Resources

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched a new global monitoring network to help countries understand how their lakes are changing and strengthen efforts to protect freshwater ecosystems. The initiative will bring together scientific institutions, laboratories and national authorities to collect reliable information about lake conditions, water movement and environmental pressures. By sharing this information internationally, countries will be better equipped to identify lakes needing urgent conservation and restoration.

Known as the Global Network of Isotopes in Lakes (GNIL), the initiative will establish an international database containing stable isotope measurements, water chemistry information and environmental observations. These records will help scientists examine how changing rainfall patterns, evaporation and human activities affect lakes across different regions. The network will also support governments in making informed decisions about freshwater management, biodiversity protection and the sustainable use of lake resources.

The initiative was officially launched on 26 October 2026, during the UN Biodiversity Conference (CBD COP17) in Yerevan, Armenia, with 22 countries expressing interest in joining the network. The programme builds on more than six decades of IAEA experience in monitoring water resources through isotope science. Its development reflects growing concerns about freshwater ecosystems facing increasing pressure from environmental degradation, unsustainable water consumption and changing climatic conditions.

Using Isotope Science to Understand Lake Changes

The new monitoring network will use naturally occurring stable isotopes of hydrogen and oxygen to investigate the movement and characteristics of lake water. These isotopes act as natural fingerprints, helping researchers understand where water comes from, how it moves through the environment and the changes it experiences through evaporation and other processes. Such information can reveal important patterns in lake behaviour that conventional water measurements may not fully capture.

GNIL will introduce common sampling methods that allow scientists from different countries to collect and compare information using consistent procedures. Standardised measurements will make it easier to understand how lakes respond to environmental pressures over time, particularly in regions experiencing changing rainfall or increasing freshwater demand. Researchers will also be able to identify emerging problems and provide scientific evidence for conservation decisions.

Protecting Freshwater Ecosystems and Local Livelihoods

Lakes provide essential resources for millions of people who depend on them for drinking water, fishing, agriculture and employment. Declining water quality, changing water levels and damage to surrounding ecosystems can threaten biodiversity and disrupt communities that rely on healthy freshwater environments. Reliable monitoring is increasingly important for understanding these challenges and developing effective responses.

According to IAEA Deputy Director General Najat Mokhtar, freshwater ecosystems are among the most threatened natural environments, facing pressure from unsustainable water use and changing environmental conditions. She explained that GNIL would help countries collect isotope information through a shared approach, making scientific findings comparable across geographical regions and different periods. The resulting evidence could support targeted investments in freshwater conservation, ecosystem restoration and the protection of fisheries.

Armenia Highlights the Importance of Protecting Lake Sevan

The launch of GNIL in Armenia highlighted the importance of international cooperation in protecting valuable freshwater resources, including Lake Sevan. Recognised as one of the world's largest high-altitude freshwater lakes, Lake Sevan is an important part of Armenia's natural heritage and contributes to the country's sustainable development. Its conservation demonstrates the challenges involved in balancing environmental protection with the needs of surrounding communities.

Armenia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Robert Abisoghomonyan, emphasised the need to combine scientific research, effective environmental monitoring and evidence-based government policies. He highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to protect and restore Lake Sevan as an example of the difficulties associated with freshwater ecosystem management. Sharing national experiences and strengthening scientific partnerships could help other countries address similar environmental challenges.

Building a Long-Term Global Lake Monitoring System

GNIL will complement two established IAEA initiatives, the Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation and the Global Network of Isotopes in Rivers, extending international isotope monitoring to lake ecosystems. Together, these networks can provide a more comprehensive understanding of how water moves through rainfall, rivers and lakes. This connected information can help researchers investigate broader environmental changes affecting freshwater availability and ecosystem health.

The first phase of GNIL will concentrate on developing common sampling protocols, establishing governance arrangements and organising coordinated monitoring campaigns among participating countries. National agencies, scientific laboratories and research organisations will contribute measurements to a growing international database designed to support long-term environmental analysis. Funding from the United Kingdom through the IAEA's Peaceful Uses Initiative will support the establishment of the network.

As additional countries and laboratories participate, GNIL is expected to develop extensive monitoring records that reveal how lake environments change across years and geographical regions. Consistent scientific observations can help governments recognise environmental risks earlier, assess restoration efforts and direct conservation resources toward areas where they are most urgently needed. The initiative represents an important step toward strengthening global cooperation in freshwater protection and supporting the long-term health of lake ecosystems.