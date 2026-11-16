Brazil and Chile Lead PPP Rankings: Latin America Unlocks Infrastructure Investment

Latin America and the Caribbean are making progress in attracting private investment for infrastructure development, with a new report showing stronger public-private partnership (PPP) systems and improved financing opportunities across the region. The Infrascope 2025/2026 report, released by the Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) and Economist Enterprise, reveals that 60% of the region's countries have improved their ability to develop and manage infrastructure partnerships. The findings suggest that governments are becoming better prepared to work with private investors on projects that can improve public services, strengthen economies and meet growing infrastructure needs.

Between 2016 and 2025, Latin America and the Caribbean recorded 764 public-private partnerships worth approximately $191 billion, reflecting the important role of private financing in regional infrastructure development. The share of tendered PPP projects successfully reaching financial close increased from 60% to 64%, showing improvement in the ability to secure funding for planned investments. Country-risk premiums fell in 24 of the 26 countries assessed, indicating more favourable risk conditions that can influence investor confidence and financing costs.

Public-private partnerships allow governments and private companies to share responsibilities for developing, financing and operating infrastructure and public services under agreed arrangements. The latest Infrascope assessment examines how well countries have established the laws, institutions and operational systems needed to prepare and implement these projects successfully. Created in 2009 by Economist Enterprise and the IDB Group, the index now evaluates all 26 borrowing member countries of the IDB Group, offering insights into their progress and remaining investment challenges.

Stronger PPP Frameworks Help Countries Attract Infrastructure Investment

The report shows that the regional average Infrascope score increased from 45.4 to 46.5 out of 100, reflecting gradual improvements in the conditions supporting public-private partnerships. Sixteen of the 26 countries, representing approximately 60% of those assessed, strengthened their PPP capabilities through improvements in regulations, institutional arrangements and project preparation. These developments can help governments design stronger investment proposals, reduce uncertainty for private investors and create more reliable arrangements for delivering public infrastructure.

Brazil and Chile lead the latest regional rankings, with Brazil approaching the index's highest performance category, which begins at 80 points. Both countries demonstrated progress in project preparation, an area receiving greater attention across Latin America and the Caribbean as governments seek to make infrastructure investments more financially attractive. Stronger preparation can help identify project risks, establish realistic financing arrangements and improve the likelihood that proposed infrastructure developments move from planning into implementation.

Ecuador, Paraguay, Guatemala and Belize recorded notable improvements, supported by regulatory and institutional reforms that strengthened the conditions for developing PPP projects. Their progress highlights the importance of clear investment rules, capable public institutions and more systematic requirements for preparing infrastructure proposals. For countries seeking greater private participation, improving these foundations can help reduce obstacles that discourage investors from committing resources to major projects.

IDB Group Expands Support for Public-Private Infrastructure Partnerships

Tomás Serebrisky, Manager of the IDB's Infrastructure and Energy Sector, emphasized that private-sector participation is essential for delivering better infrastructure and improving public services across the region. He explained that the IDB Group works with governments to strengthen the conditions needed for successful partnerships and develop innovative projects covering economic and social infrastructure. The institution supports early policy reforms and project preparation, with IDB Invest potentially helping projects secure financing and reach financial close.

Jonathan Birdwell, Global Head of Policy and Insights at Economist Enterprise, described Infrascope as one of the organisation's most established partnerships. He highlighted how the collaboration combines detailed analysis with regional knowledge to give governments practical information for improving their PPP frameworks. The assessment helps policymakers identify weaknesses, compare progress and understand which reforms could make infrastructure projects more attractive to private investors.

Billions in Future Investments Could Accelerate Regional Development

The IDB Group expects its PPP advisory activities to have helped mobilise approximately $6.8 billion in private infrastructure investment across Latin America and the Caribbean by the end of 2026. An estimated $1.95 billion of that total is expected to be mobilised during 2026, reflecting continued efforts to move infrastructure projects toward financing and implementation. These investments demonstrate the potential contribution of technical advice, effective project structuring and government cooperation in attracting private capital.

The IDB signed 12 new advisory mandates during 2026 for projects that could attract an additional $3 billion in private investment over the coming years. Its active pipeline of PPP projects has the potential to mobilise another $10 billion by 2030, creating further opportunities to improve infrastructure and expand essential services. Turning these opportunities into completed projects will depend on continued regulatory improvements, careful investment preparation and stronger cooperation between governments and private financing partners.

The Infrascope 2025/2026 findings show that Latin America and the Caribbean are strengthening their foundations for infrastructure investment, even as countries face differences in institutional capacity and project readiness. Better PPP regulations, more effective project preparation and improved financing conditions can help governments address infrastructure needs without relying entirely on public budgets. Continued progress could bring more investment into communities, strengthen public services and support sustainable economic development throughout the region.