States Face Urgent Choice on Autonomous Weapons as UN Warns Time for Treaty Is Short

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has urged countries to agree urgently to develop a treaty regulating autonomous weapon systems, warning that time to establish effective safeguards is running out. His appeal comes ahead of next week's seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, where governments face important decisions about future work on these systems. Rapid technological advances could make increasingly powerful autonomous weapons widely accessible before international protections are in place.

At the heart of Türk's warning is the need to keep human judgement and responsibility central to decisions about using force. He said machines must never have the power to decide whether a person lives or dies, given their inability to understand the value of human life. Allowing weapons to apply force without sufficient human judgement over their targets and decisions raises profound concerns about the right to life, human dignity and accountability.

The High Commissioner called for binding international rules that clearly identify which autonomous weapons must be prohibited and which require restrictions. Governments need to act before these systems spread more widely and meaningful safeguards become harder to establish, he warned. The conference, held every five years, offers a critical opportunity to begin negotiations on a legally binding agreement that protects people.

Clear bans must protect people from machine-selected attacks

Türk called for a ban on autonomous weapons that target people, whether they are designed for that purpose or used that way in practice. His proposed prohibitions also cover weapons whose functions and effects cannot be fully understood, predicted, explained and controlled by their human users. From a human rights perspective, he said, an outright ban is the appropriate response when foreseeable risks of grave violations or weakened accountability cannot be prevented.

Human decision-making requires an understanding of circumstances that machines cannot match, particularly when international law demands complex judgements about the use of force. Responsibility must remain with people who can assess those circumstances and answer for the consequences of their decisions. A weapon cannot be held accountable when something goes wrong, making clear human responsibility essential to any future rules.

Autonomous weapons have no place in policing

Lethal and less-lethal autonomous weapons should never be used in policing, Türk said, because machines cannot make the continuous, context-specific assessments that lawful force requires. Those assessments include deciding whether force is necessary and whether less harmful options are available in a changing situation. Their inability to carry out that assessment means their use of force in policing would invariably be unlawful, he said.

Deploying autonomous weapons against people in policing would raise serious concerns extending beyond threats to life, according to the High Commissioner. Peaceful assembly and protection against discrimination could be jeopardized by systems unable to exercise the human judgement these situations demand. Accountability and access to a remedy for people harmed would present further concerns, strengthening his call to exclude these weapons from policing.

Governments face a narrowing window to act

Without a prohibition, autonomous weapons that target people will inevitably spread and become accessible to non-State armed groups and criminal organisations as well as governments, Türk warned. States have a duty to protect life by reducing the spread of potentially lethal weapons for unauthorized use. Banning the development or deployment of autonomous weapons designed or used to target human beings would be the most effective way to fulfil that obligation, he said.

Türk urged governments to use the Review Conference to begin negotiations on an agreement containing clear prohibitions and restrictions. Decisions made now will shape the role of human beings in future armed conflicts and determine how firmly responsibility for using force remains in human hands. Every delay makes effective safeguards more difficult to establish, increasing the danger that governments will act only after the opportunity to protect people has passed.