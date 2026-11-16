World Bank's STAR WASH Project Could Transform Water Access for 1.5 Million in Sindh

Around 1.5 million people living in rural Sindh, Pakistan, are expected to gain access to safer drinking water, improved sanitation and better hygiene services following the approval of $300 million in financing by the World Bank Group. The funding will support the Sindh Transformational Accelerated Rural Water Supply, Sanitation, and Hygiene Services Phase 1 Project (STAR WASH-1), designed to improve essential services in communities where unsafe water and inadequate sanitation continue to threaten public health. The investment will help develop climate-resilient water infrastructure, improve service delivery and create healthier living conditions for families across selected rural areas.

Unsafe drinking water and poor sanitation remain serious health concerns in rural Sindh, particularly for young children who face repeated diarrheal infections that can affect their growth and development. More than half of children under five in rural Sindh experience stunting, a condition linked to poor nutrition, recurring infections and limited access to essential health and hygiene services. By addressing water contamination and improving sanitation, the project seeks to reduce preventable health risks and give children better opportunities for healthy physical and cognitive development.

The first phase represents a $540 million investment package supported by the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Sindh. The World Bank will contribute $300 million, with ADB providing $150 million under a recently agreed Full Mutual Reliance Framework and the Sindh government contributing the equivalent of $90 million. These resources will support a broader transformation of rural water and sanitation systems, combining infrastructure development with improved management, community participation and long-term financial sustainability.

Improving Clean Water Access to Protect Children and Families

STAR WASH-1 will expand access to safe water supplies and safely managed sanitation and hygiene services, helping rural communities reduce their exposure to contaminated water and preventable diseases. A major target is to reduce water contamination at the point of use by 50%, improving the safety of water consumed and handled within households. The project will introduce an integrated social and behavior change programme encouraging healthier personal hygiene habits, safer water handling and better environmental sanitation practices.

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Bolormaa Amgaabazar identified child stunting as one of the country's most persistent human development challenges, with inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene services contributing to the problem. She emphasized that extending these essential services to 1.5 million rural residents could help address an important underlying cause of poor childhood growth and development. Better access to safe water and sanitation can reduce the frequency of waterborne illnesses, support children's nutritional health and ease the daily burden on families managing preventable infections.

Solar-Powered Infrastructure and Professional Water Services

The project will finance climate-resilient infrastructure, including solar-powered water supply systems and improved sanitation facilities designed to meet the needs of rural communities. Solar technology can help reduce dependence on conventional electricity supplies, offering opportunities for more reliable and energy-efficient water services in areas facing infrastructure and climate-related challenges. Improved sanitation systems will support safer waste management and cleaner living environments, reducing the risks associated with inadequate household and community facilities.

A central part of the programme involves connecting 80% of targeted rural communities to professional water and sanitation service providers, creating a stronger foundation for reliable operations and maintenance. The investment will support the formalization of Sindh People's Housing for Flood Affectees as a rural water, sanitation and hygiene utility company, strengthening the institutional arrangements needed to manage these services. This approach places greater importance on maintaining water quality, improving service management and ensuring that newly developed infrastructure continues to benefit residents beyond the construction period.

Creating Jobs and Building Long-Term Water Security in Sindh

The STAR WASH-1 project is expected to generate more than 14,000 jobs, creating employment opportunities through infrastructure development and the expansion of rural water and sanitation services. World Bank Lead Water Resources Management Specialist Bekele Debele Negewo emphasized that investing in safe water and sanitation contributes to human development by helping reduce child stunting and improving the health and productivity of communities. He described the project as an effort to establish climate-resilient, community-centred and financially sustainable water services that can support healthier lives and stronger local economies.

STAR WASH-1 is the first phase of the Pakistan Rural Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Services Program, which will be implemented through four phases over 10 years. The programme is closely aligned with the World Bank Group's Water Forward initiative, which recognises water security as an important foundation for employment, investment, economic growth, human development and resilience. By combining infrastructure investment, professional service management and improved hygiene practices, the initiative is expected to strengthen rural water security and help families in Sindh build healthier, more secure futures.