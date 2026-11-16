ICEYE unveils Gen5 satellite with 11-cm imaging resolution for government customers

Finnish space technology company ICEYE has unveiled its fifth-generation synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite system, offering imaging resolution as fine as 11 centimetres for government customers, along with faster image collection and on-board artificial intelligence capabilities. The Gen5 satellite can capture images using 1,800 MHz of bandwidth, allowing analysts to detect and identify smaller objects with greater clarity, subject to compliance with International Telecommunication Union (ITU) regulations.

The system is designed to provide images during the day and night and in all weather conditions, supporting government agencies in monitoring locations and making time-sensitive decisions. ICEYE said Gen5 is its most agile satellite so far, reducing the minimum distance between consecutive images by more than 30 per cent. It also offers twice the imaging time per orbit compared with previous ICEYE satellites, allowing it to collect more images during each pass.

The satellite's improved orbit control will enable it to pass over the same location every day from the same angle. This will help analysts compare images more accurately and identify even small changes on the ground. Gen5 also comes equipped with an on-board AI processor, which is expected to enable screening, pre-processing and initial analysis of data directly in orbit over time, rather than waiting for the information to reach ground stations.

The company said new capabilities will be added through software updates, allowing satellites already in orbit to gain new functions. “Time to decision is everything in space-based intelligence, whether you’re tracking a vessel or responding to a flood. Gen5 shortens it at every step: sharper and more images per pass, and AI analysis that starts in orbit,” said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-founder of ICEYE.

For other customers, Gen5 can operate at 1,200 MHz bandwidth, providing resolution of up to 16 centimetres. Existing customers can add the new satellite generation without changing their operating systems or retraining staff, as it uses the same software and ground infrastructure. (ANI)