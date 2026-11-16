UniCredit wins EU approval for Commerzbank acquisition

Italian ​bank UniCredit has won ​unconditional European ‌Union antitrust approval ​for its acquisition of Germany's Commerzbank, said the European ‌Commission on Monday. The European Commission's approval underscores the regulatory push for cross-border financial mergers to ‌create European champions. It also follows the ‌European Central Bank's green light for the deal last month.

"Europe needs stronger banks that can compete, ⁠grow ​and support our ⁠businesses and families. Cross-border mergers can help make this ⁠happen, allowing banks to operate more efficiently and ​better withstand economic shocks," said Teresa Ribera, ⁠European Commissioner in charge of competition issues. "But growth ⁠must ​not come at the expense of customers. Our approval of UniCredit's acquisition ⁠of Commerzbank shows that it is possible to support ⁠a ⁠stronger European banking sector while safeguarding competition and choice," added Ribera.