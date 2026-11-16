UniCredit wins EU approval for Commerzbank acquisition
Italian bank UniCredit has won unconditional European Union antitrust approval for its acquisition of Germany's Commerzbank, said the European Commission on Monday. The European Commission's approval underscores the regulatory push for cross-border financial mergers to create European champions. It also follows the European Central Bank's green light for the deal last month.
"Europe needs stronger banks that can compete, grow and support our businesses and families. Cross-border mergers can help make this happen, allowing banks to operate more efficiently and better withstand economic shocks," said Teresa Ribera, European Commissioner in charge of competition issues. "But growth must not come at the expense of customers. Our approval of UniCredit's acquisition of Commerzbank shows that it is possible to support a stronger European banking sector while safeguarding competition and choice," added Ribera.