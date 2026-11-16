Holding talks with Russia on Europe's security now would be premature, EU ministers say

Several European Union foreign ministers cautioned on Monday against discussing Europe's future security ‌architecture with Moscow before a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine, urging Europe not to fall into a Russian trap. Any such discussions must await a ceasefire in Russia's war in Ukraine and depend on Moscow making meaningful concessions, they said.

After Russia said on Friday it would be open to European countries taking part in peace talks if it ‌saw they genuinely intended to contribute to peace, EU leaders agreed that Europe's team would comprise non-EU member Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, and EU institutions. While ‌there is agreement on who should take the lead, ministers from several other countries said the EU should focus for now on increasing support for Ukraine and questioned Russia's true desire to negotiate.

"The rules are working, but the problem is that Russia is breaking them," Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys told reporters at a monthly meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. Referring to the prospect of entering talks ⁠on security ​with Russia now, Budrys said: "It provides a lot ⁠of chances for Russia to get something out of it. So we shouldn't fall into this trap."

Russian officials have called for a broad agreement on Europe's security architecture to be reached before specifics ⁠of the war in Ukraine are addressed. MORE EU SANCTIONS PLANNED

"What we need to see is a ceasefire to actually start the talks about anything else. We don't see that at the ​moment because it is (Russia) really escalating," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said, accusing Moscow of wanting to use the process as a pretext to continue ⁠the war. "They (Russia) are the aggressor. We need to see concessions from their side," she said.

As part of EU efforts to keep pressure on Moscow over the war, a new package of sanctions is ⁠being ​finalised and will be discussed later this week, said Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, whose country holds the EU presidency. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who said Paris would host a conference on December 4 with Britain on Russia's shadow fleet, said that in the immediate term the EU had approved 145 new sanctions designations on ⁠Monday.

He said sanctions would be imposed on Tatyana Kim, chief executive of Russian online retailer Wildberries, and the St Petersburg oil terminal. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul ⁠said: "We will stay the course, no matter how ⁠loudly (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Russia tries to steer the debate in its direction with ever more absurd maximalist demands."

"It will soon become clear whether Russia genuinely wants to negotiate or whether it is merely trying to buy time and create the impression ‌that negotiations are taking ‌place," he said.