"Conspiracy to steal votes is underway in this country": Congress to hold ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ on Nov 26

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully on Monday said that the Congress will hold a 'Samvidhan Raksha March' across the country on November 26, in continuation of its protest against the Election Commission and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Jully said the Congress campaign against alleged irregularities in the electoral process was continuing and referred to the rally organised at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on November 1. He also said that the INDIA bloc was holding protests in Delhi and other states.

Speaking about the upcoming march, Tikaram Jully said, "The Congress party’s campaign to prevent the theft of votes is ongoing. As part of this, a massive rally was organised at Ramlila Maidan on the 1st of the month. The entire INDIA alliance is staging protests in Delhi and other states. Now, a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ will also be held…" He alleged that a conspiracy to steal votes was underway in the country and claimed that it was weakening both the nation and its Constitution.

Tikaram Jully further alleged that during elections in various areas, names were removed from electoral rolls through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He also questioned the Election Commission’s new format for allowing people to re-enrol their names in the electoral rolls. He said, "A conspiracy to steal votes is underway in this country, which is weakening both the nation and its Constitution. In areas where elections were held, names were removed from the electoral rolls through SIR. Now, the Election Commission has issued a new format allowing people to re-enrol their names in the electoral rolls; this is precisely what ‘vote theft’ is. If one cannot exercise their right to vote during the actual election period, what is the point of adding names to the electoral roll now?"

Meanwhile, the Congress has questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its response to allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has alleged that the ECI’s affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court failed to address the questions raised over alleged vote theft. INDIA bloc leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s permission to submit an interrogatory to the ECI, seeking answers from the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the two Election Commissioners and the Director General of IT over alleged lapses in the SIR exercise.

The INDIA bloc has submitted a list of 48 questions seeking clarification from the Election Commission. These include questions on how many decisions the two Election Commissioners disagreed with the CEC, who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR, who approved changes to Form 6, and who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and control access to electoral rolls. Earlier, the Congress had also revised its programme for November 25-26, postponing its proposed ‘Chalo Delhi’ programme, which was scheduled to coincide with Constitution Day in the national capital. Party sources said the programme would be held at a later date.

Instead, the party announced that it would organise a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in the capitals of all states on November 26. The INDIA bloc had earlier organised a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 against alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. This followed a public ‘impeachment’ programme against the CEC held in the national capital on October 31. (ANI)