Ukraine hits bridge linking Russia and Crimea, Kremlin says damage is 'minor'

Ukrainian drones struck a bridge over the Kerch Strait that links ‌Russia and Crimea overnight, but caused only minor damage, the Kremlin and the peninsula's Russia-backed governor said on Monday.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Minor damage is being assessed. ‌Traffic across the bridge continues." The governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, had said earlier on Monday that ‌traffic would be restricted until around midday.

The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait is the only direct link between the transport network of Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine and annexed ⁠in 2014. It ​has in the ⁠past been a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine and is widely viewed as one of ⁠Russian President Vladimir Putin's signature infrastructure projects.

It consists of a separate roadway and railway, both supported by concrete ​stilts, which give way to a wider span held by steel arches at the ⁠point where ships pass between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea. The bridge has come under attack ⁠by ​Ukraine several times since Putin sent Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022, and a truck bomb in October 2022 killed four people and limited the bridge's capacity for several ⁠months.

The overnight strike followed an intensification of Russian attacks in the past few months on ⁠bridges in Ukraine, ⁠including in the capital Kyiv. Few countries have recognised Crimea as part of the Russian Federation but the Kremlin has said the question has been ‌closed "forever."