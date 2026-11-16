Princess Kate's vibrant blue look steals spotlight during Mumbai Metro ride with Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday took a ride on the Vidhan Bhawan Metro in Mumbai as part of their three-day visit to India, with the Princess of Wales turning heads in a vibrant blue dress and the Prince opting for a classic formal look. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Mumbai for a three-day visit centred around the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, founded by Prince William. The prestigious award recognises efforts to find solutions to major environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution, waste, ocean conservation and the loss of biodiversity.

The images showed the royal couple engaged in conversation during the metro journey. For the ride, Princess Kate opted for a vibrant blue midi dress, while Prince William complemented her look in a single-breasted suit paired with a white shirt. The official X handle of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) shared pictures of the royal couple's metro journey, accompanied by a caption highlighting the significance of their visit.

"A special moment for the Aqua Line! We were honoured to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales aboard Mumbai Metro Line-3, travelling from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra Kurla Complex. The ride showcased a modern, developing India, with world-class infrastructure and fast, seamless travel beneath the heart of Mumbai. Every journey by public transport is a step towards a greener, more sustainable future." Earlier in the day, Prince William and Princess Kate participated in a morning gully cricket match with school students and interacted with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

During the engagement, Prince William was spotted wearing a deep blue Nehru jacket-style waistcoat, adding an Indian touch to his attire. Princess Kate, meanwhile, opted for a green-coloured blazer over a simple white top, paired with white trousers. The royal couple also shared a message earlier in the day highlighting India's contribution to environmental innovation and sustainability, expressing their delight at being in the country for the annual environmental award initiative.

"Catherine and I are delighted to be in India for this year's Earthshot Prize," the message read on the Instagram story of the official account of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Highlighting India's achievements in the field of environmental conservation, the Prince of Wales noted that the country has made an extraordinary contribution to the Earthshot initiative over the past six years and is home to more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country.

It also highlighted the role of innovators, entrepreneurs and young people in driving environmental progress, expressing optimism about their creativity and determination in shaping a sustainable future. "Earthshot is about finding the very best solutions and helping them go further and faster, and there could be no more fitting place to showcase that mission than India," the message added.

The royal couple also shared a visual featuring Mumbai, tagging their official Instagram account and offering a glimpse of the city. They expressed enthusiasm about meeting innovators, entrepreneurs and young people during their visit, whose ideas are helping shape a more sustainable future. According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony. The royal couple will take part in several engagements focused on climate action, sustainability, innovation and youth leadership. This will be their second official visit to India.

Their previous joint visit took place in 2016, when they travelled to India and Bhutan. During their stay in Mumbai, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to learn about India's initiatives in areas such as sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection. Their programme will also highlight the cultural ties between India and the United Kingdom, including shared interests in cricket, fashion and cinema. Following their engagements in Mumbai, the royal couple will travel to New Delhi, where they are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their three-day visit. (ANI)