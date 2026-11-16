Maxposure Strengthens Technology and International Presence Amid Challenging H1 FY27

PNN New Delhi [India], November 16: Founded in 2006, Maxposure Limited is an integrated media-tech company with strong domain expertise across the aviation, travel and tourism sectors. The Company has announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Highlights (₹ in Lakh, except EPS)

Market Dynamics Impacting Business During H1 FY27, geopolitical uncertainty arising from the conflict in the Gulf weighed on business confidence, contributing to cautious spending decisions among clients and defer discretionary spending. Advertising activity in India also remained subdued, with TAM AdEx reporting year-on-year declines of 8.6% in television and 5.3% in print advertising between July 1 and September 28, while radio advertising remained broadly flat, registering 1.1% growth.

In the aviation sector, the Singapore jet fuel benchmark rose 60% year-on-year in the September quarter. Higher fuel costs put pressure on airline operating margins, leading some airlines to defer discretionary investments in in-flight entertainment and experiential marketing, impacting project timelines for AeroHub and Neutral Digital. Additionally, higher logistics costs and rupee depreciation increased paper and printing expenses, putting further pressure on margins in the Content Marketing business. Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Prakash Johari, Managing Director, Maxposure Limited, said: “H1 FY27 was marked by a challenging operating environment, with geopolitical uncertainty, higher aviation fuel costs and subdued advertising activity impacting client spending and project timelines across businesses (media and avionics). Despite these headwinds, the Company continued to strengthen its technology capabilities, expand its international presence and deepen client relationships. Key developments included increasing our stake in Neutral Digital to 96.2%, AeroHub’s partnership with Myanmar Airways International for wireless in-flight entertainment, Neutral Digital’s photorealistic visualisation project for Saudia, and continued growth in the Content Marketing vertical through engagements with marquee clients such as Vedanta Limited. Going forward, we will remain focused on strengthening our diversified business portfolio, pursuing integrated solutions and prioritising technology-led offerings that deliver measurable value to clients. By scaling our proprietary aviation platforms, expanding CGI and immersive capabilities, and leveraging AI-led content delivery services, we aim to tap new markets, strengthen existing relationships and build more predictable, recurring revenue streams. Our focus will remain on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and sustainable growth, while continuing to create long-term stakeholder value.”

Business Outlook * Increased Stake in Neutral Digital: Acquired an additional 3.8% stake in UK-based Neutral Digital Limited for approximately ₹76.52 lakh, increasing total ownership to 96.2%, strengthening companies expansion in Western Europe and North America and expanding its capabilities in immersive technology.

* Myanmar Airways International Partnership: Myanmar Airways International partnered with AeroHub to introduce wireless in-flight entertainment. The solution enables passengers to stream movies, television programmes and music directly to their personal devices, enhancing the in-flight experience while offering an efficient alternative to conventional seatback entertainment systems and reducing reliance on heavy onboard hardware. * Proprietary Intellectual Property: Published international patent application WO 2026/053187 A1 under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in April 2026 for an automated in-flight entertainment safety system that pauses and resumes wireless IFE during aircraft public address announcements in line with the Civil Aviation rules. The Company also holds worldwide patent rights for Inviseo.Table, its proprietary aircraft tray-table advertising solution

* British Airways A380 Cabin Reveal: Neutral Digital supported British Airways in unveiling its redesigned A380 cabin experience, creating interior and exterior aircraft visuals featured in the airline’s launch film. Neutral Digital has worked with British Airways since 2019. * Photorealistic 3D animations for Saudia Airlines: Neutral Digital created photorealistic 3D animations and high-resolution visuals commemorating the delivery of Saudia’s A321XLR aircraft. The project combined technical precision and advanced CGI to accurately capture the aircraft’s proportions, distinctive livery and design details; highlighting Neutral Digital’s expertise in aviation visualisation and creative storytelling.

* Strengthening Content Marketing: Continued to strengthen the Content Marketing vertical through engagements with marquee clients, including Vedanta Limited and Maruti Suzuki. * Drive Integrated Solutions: The Company will leverage the complementary capabilities of its business verticals to offer integrated solutions spanning content marketing, advertising, digital media, experiential marketing, immersive experiences and technology, with the objective of deepening client relationships and increasing wallet share.

* Technology-Led Growth: Focus remains on scaling proprietary aviation technology platforms, including AeroHub and SkyView, alongside CGI, immersive experiences and AI-powered content solutions to strengthen technology-led revenues and develop scalable, recurring revenue streams. About Maxposure Limited

Founded in 2006 and listed on NSE Emerge in 2024, Maxposure Limited is an integrated media and technology company with established expertise across the aviation, travel and tourism sectors. Operating through two core business verticals- Media and Avionics– the company offers technology-led solutions and services across diverse platforms. With capabilities spanning Experiential Marketing, Content Marketing, Technology and Advertising. With an integrated, 360-degree approach, Maxposure combines strategic communication, creative content, advertising, digital media and proprietary technology to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients across diverse industries and geographies. Its distinguished clientele includes leading global brands such as IndiGo, Air India, Gulf Air, Air Arabia, Kenya Airways, Garuda Indonesia, Incredible India, Saudia, Mercedes-Benz and Oberoi Hotels & Resorts. Its proprietary AeroHub Wireless Streaming Server (WMS) reflects the Company’s focus on innovation in aviation technology, enabling high-speed, cost-efficient wireless in-flight content streaming.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)