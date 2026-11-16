Youth Delegates Urge Governments to Put Health First in Global Plastics Treaty Talks

More than 400 young leaders from over 50 countries and all six WHO regions gathered at WHO headquarters in Geneva for the fourth Global Model WHO, held from 10 to 13 November 2026. Over four days, delegates debated health issues in six committees, ranging from urban health and oral health to artificial intelligence, health information and trust. They closed the meeting by adopting a youth declaration calling for governments to protect human health from preventable harms linked to plastics.

High school delegates discussed urban and oral health, and university delegates took up artificial intelligence, health information and trust, international recruitment of health workers, plastics and health, and the commercial determinants of health. The declaration reflects young people's concern that plastic pollution affects human health as well as oceans and the wider environment. Delegates say the people who grew up during the period of greatest plastic production will live with its consequences.

The declaration is addressed to two global meetings in 2027: resumed negotiations on a plastics treaty in March and the Eightieth World Health Assembly in May. Delegates point out that the chair's informal treaty text from August 2026 contains no article on health. Their declaration sets out 11 calls to action to put health protections into the treaty and guide national decisions.

What the youth declaration calls for

The delegates want the treaty to include binding health obligations, with ministries of health represented in national delegations and safeguards against conflicts of interest involving plastics and petrochemical industries. Their proposals also include measurable targets to reduce plastic production, phasing out chemicals of concern, and standardized ways to measure plastic chemicals and particles in the human body. They call for safe waste management to be treated as a public health investment, better protection for waste pickers, and time-limited, regularly reviewed exemptions for chemicals of concern in medical devices, beginning with products used by infants and pregnant people.

The declaration cites the scale of the potential exposure: more than 16,000 chemicals are used in or found in plastics, and at least one in four is hazardous. Plastic particles have been detected in human blood, brain tissue and amniotic fluid, adding to calls for stronger protections and more research. Delegates warn that people should not have to serve as test subjects for the effects of chemicals and particles that remain poorly understood.

Treaty talks and a global health meeting

The March 2027 meeting is the fourth part of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, where countries will resume negotiations on a global plastics treaty. In May, the Eightieth World Health Assembly will bring together countries to make decisions on global health matters. The youth declaration asks negotiators and health leaders to place public health in the discussion and in the resulting commitments.

At the closing ceremony, Global Model WHO Director-General Alexander Dietz said young people want health reflected in the treaty and pledged to take action in their own communities. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus encouraged delegates to keep asking difficult questions and to pursue agreements others may consider out of reach.

Add a pledge to the map

Global Model WHO is a partnership between WHO and the World Federation of United Nations Associations. The initiative simulates the World Health Assembly, giving young leaders a chance to debate global health issues and draft resolutions. People of all ages can now support the declaration through an interactive map by marking their location and sharing one personal commitment to reduce the health harms of plastics.

Add your pledge to the map. Each pledge will help show support for action ahead of the 2027 treaty negotiations and World Health Assembly. The declaration closes with a call to protect children born today more effectively from the harms of plastics.