Journalist Killings Rise 20%: Conflict and Impunity Put Press Freedom at Risk Worldwide

UNESCO recorded 189 journalist killings in 2024 and 2025, a 20% rise from the previous two-year period. Of those killed, 127, more than two-thirds, died in countries experiencing armed conflict. The figures appear in UNESCO's latest Director-General's Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, presented on 2 November 2026.

The report also found that the global impunity rate reached 86%, up from 85% in the previous biennium and marking its first increase since UNESCO began systematic monitoring in 2012. In countries not experiencing armed conflict, impunity fell from 94% in 2012 to 77% in 2022 and has stayed at that level since. Journalists face threats that include drone attacks and gender-based online violence, putting press freedom and the public's access to information at risk.

The findings shaped this year's International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, marked on 2 November under the theme "Threats evolve. Impunity endures." UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany presented the report highlights, and events brought together governments, international organizations, civil society and media stakeholders. The commemoration called for stronger protection and accountability, with sustained action from States, courts, law enforcement, media and civil society.

Bringing duty bearers together

A high-level policy dialogue at UNESCO headquarters brought government delegations, officials, judges, academics and law enforcement representatives together to share ways States can prevent attacks and fight impunity. Participants described persistent challenges and examples of progress from local and national settings. They stressed the need for better coordination among protection mechanisms, police, prosecutors and courts, along with investigations that examine the full chain of responsibility for crimes against journalists.

Later that day, representatives from more than 20 journalist safety coalitions and networks held their first town hall meeting. They reviewed collective progress and discussed how to improve coordination. Their work supports the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity, including efforts to carry it forward beyond the 2030 Agenda.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information Mariya Gabriel said progress is possible, but achieving justice for every journalist requires collective action by States, the judiciary, law enforcement and civil society.

Local events and global advocacy

Partner organizations and civil society groups organized 16 local, national and regional events across Fiji, Mexico, Nigeria, Mongolia and Norway. The activities brought the day's message into local discussions and raised awareness of the need for action at every level. On 27 October, UNESCO, UN Women and the Permanent Mission of Greece hosted "Every Voice for Peace Counts" at United Nations headquarters in New York, highlighting women journalists' role as agents of change and the accelerated gender-based threats they face, especially online.

UNESCO also shared a global advocacy campaign under the theme "Threats evolve. Impunity endures." Its messages ran across international and national media, communication channels and social media, bringing renewed attention to changing threats, accountability and journalist protection.

Keeping the push for justice going

UNESCO leads the annual commemoration to raise awareness of dangers facing journalists, call for accountability for crimes against them and renew support for the UN Plan of Action, which it coordinates. Fifty journalists were killed by drones across six war zones in 2024 and 2025, underscoring how threats to journalists are changing. The 2026 commemoration called for continued efforts to protect journalists and pursue justice, since impunity can be challenged through sustained action.