Warmer Homes, Lower Bills: EIB Backs €140 Million Apartment Upgrade Plan in Latvia

Thousands of families across Latvia could soon enjoy warmer homes and lower heating bills as the European Investment Bank (EIB) provides a €70 million loan to support a major apartment renovation programme. The financing will be channelled through Latvia's development finance institution, Altum, helping homeowners' associations improve the energy efficiency of residential buildings and reduce the financial burden of heating their homes. The EIB contribution covers half of a €140 million investment programme designed to modernise ageing apartment buildings and make housing more comfortable, affordable and environmentally sustainable.

The project will cover about 3,900 apartments in around 125 residential buildings, representing a combined floor area of 234,000 square metres. Once completed, the renovations are expected to save approximately 23,500 megawatt-hours of energy annually, reducing household energy consumption and related costs by an average of 40%. Families could benefit from lower monthly expenses, improved indoor temperatures and reduced exposure to rising energy prices, with greenhouse gas emissions expected to fall as buildings become more efficient.

Supported by financial contributions that include backing from the European Union, the renovation programme is scheduled for completion by 2029. Many apartment buildings in Latvia were constructed before modern energy-efficiency standards were introduced, leaving residents dependent on older heating systems and buildings that lose considerable amounts of warmth during colder months. The financing agreement was signed during an EIB Group housing roadshow in Latvia, bringing together European, national and local officials to discuss investments that can improve housing affordability and sustainability.

Modernising Apartment Buildings to Reduce Energy Waste

The renovation programme will finance practical improvements such as insulating exterior walls, repairing facades and roofs, replacing outdated windows and doors, and modernising heating and ventilation systems. These upgrades are designed to prevent heat from escaping residential buildings, allowing families to maintain comfortable indoor temperatures without consuming excessive amounts of energy. Better insulation and modern equipment can make apartments more comfortable during winter, reduce unnecessary energy spending and extend the useful life of existing residential properties.

EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris highlighted the importance of residential renovation in lowering household expenses, strengthening energy security and supporting climate action across Europe. He explained that improving existing homes can make everyday living more affordable for Latvian families and support the country's transition toward cleaner and more reliable energy use. Similar challenges affect many countries in Central and Eastern Europe, where older apartment buildings require substantial investment and specialised financial support to meet current energy-performance expectations.

Long-Term Financing Helps Homeowners Overcome Renovation Barriers

Renovating multi-apartment buildings can be financially challenging because homeowners' associations often struggle to secure affordable loans, coordinate investment decisions and manage complicated construction projects. Altum addresses these difficulties by combining long-term financing with public support, making it easier for residential communities to undertake improvements that might otherwise remain financially out of reach. The €70 million agreement represents the third financing operation between Altum and the EIB, strengthening their cooperation in addressing barriers to sustainable housing investment.

Altum Management Board Chairman Reinis Bērziņš explained that growing demand for energy-efficiency improvements demonstrates the importance of reliable, long-term funding for residential renovation projects. He said the agreement would strengthen Altum's ability to support renovations already underway and create opportunities for future investment programmes across Latvia. The initiative is expected to benefit low- and moderate-income households by reducing energy costs, limiting the effects of unpredictable energy prices and helping protect vulnerable families from energy poverty.

European Support Strengthens Latvia's Sustainable Housing Future

The EIB is providing more than financial assistance, with EIB Advisory offering technical expertise through the European Local Energy Assistance (ELENA) programme, supported by the InvestEU Advisory Hub. This assistance will help Altum prepare and implement residential energy-efficiency projects under its multi-apartment renovation programmes, improving the planning and delivery of building upgrades. Access to specialised guidance is particularly valuable for homeowners' associations managing large renovation projects that require technical assessments, financing arrangements and coordination among residents.

The investment supports the EIB's wider commitment to helping deliver one million affordable and sustainable homes across Europe by 2030, placing Latvia's renovation programme within a broader effort to improve housing conditions. It contributes to major European initiatives, including the 2020 Renovation Wave strategy, the 2022 REPowerEU plan, EU energy-efficiency and building-performance legislation, and Latvia's National Energy and Climate Plan. For thousands of Latvian residents, the programme offers the prospect of lower heating bills, healthier living conditions and modernised apartment buildings that consume less energy and contribute to a more sustainable future.