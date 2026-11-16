Türkiye's Small Businesses Get $208.3 Million Lift from ADB Green Financing Deals

Small businesses across Türkiye are set to receive greater financial support as the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signs two private-sector financing agreements worth $208.3 million, alongside a separate trade finance agreement. The funding will help companies secure long-term loans, invest in cleaner technologies and strengthen their ability to recover from natural disasters and economic challenges. Announced during the COP31 climate conference, the agreements are expected to create new opportunities for business growth, employment and sustainable investment across the country.

A $100 million loan to Türkiye Vakıflar Bankası (VakıfBank) will support micro and small-sized enterprises (MSEs), particularly businesses operating in underserved regions and communities affected by the devastating 2023 earthquakes. At least half of the financing will be directed toward women-owned or women-led businesses, giving female entrepreneurs greater access to resources needed for recovery, expansion and financial stability. Another $108.3 million financing package for Ak Finansal Kiralama (AkLease) will help businesses invest in clean energy and energy-efficient equipment through green leasing arrangements.

Access to affordable, long-term financing remains a major challenge for smaller businesses that need modern equipment, reliable working capital and financial protection against unexpected disruptions. ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Leah Gutierrez explained that the agreements would help businesses modernise their operations, create employment opportunities and become more competitive in domestic and regional markets. The partnerships are designed to strengthen Türkiye's private sector by improving financial inclusion, encouraging environmentally responsible investments and helping enterprises build greater resilience.

Expanding Financial Opportunities for Small and Women-Led Businesses

VakıfBank, Türkiye's second-largest bank by assets and one of its leading state-owned financial institutions, will use the $100 million ADB facility to expand lending opportunities for micro and small enterprises. Businesses in regions affected by the 2023 earthquakes will be among the intended beneficiaries, giving entrepreneurs access to financing needed to restore operations, replace damaged resources and invest in future growth. The support is particularly important for smaller companies that face difficulties securing long-term loans despite their contribution to local employment and economic activity.

Women-owned and women-led enterprises will receive at least 50% of the loan proceeds, helping address financial barriers that can prevent female entrepreneurs from expanding their businesses. The agreement complements an existing $400 million ADB public-sector loan to VakıfBank that supports post-earthquake housing reconstruction and green investments for women-owned small and medium-sized enterprises. Combining business financing with recovery and sustainable investment initiatives could help earthquake-affected communities rebuild economic opportunities and support more resilient local economies.

Green Leasing Finance Opens Doors to Cleaner Business Technologies

The $108.3 million financing package for AkLease will help Turkish businesses acquire cleaner and more energy-efficient equipment without having to cover the full purchase cost immediately. The package includes a €50 million loan, equivalent to approximately $58.3 million, from ADB and a parallel loan of up to $50 million from Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund 2, which is financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and administered by ADB. These resources will support green leasing investments that can reduce energy consumption, improve business efficiency and make environmentally sustainable technologies more accessible to companies.

Green leasing offers businesses a practical way to modernise equipment through structured financing arrangements, helping them manage investment costs and adopt technologies that support cleaner operations. ADB will provide advisory assistance to strengthen AkLease's environmental and social management systems, improve its capacity to assess green investments and create greater opportunities for women. As one of Türkiye's leading leasing companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akbank, AkLease is expected to play an important role in expanding sustainable financing options for businesses seeking to reduce their environmental impact.

Trade Finance Partnerships Strengthen Türkiye's Business Competitiveness

ADB signed a separate issuing bank agreement with Akbank under its Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP), expanding financial support for Turkish businesses involved in domestic and international trade. The arrangement will strengthen Akbank's ability to facilitate trade finance transactions, including those involving micro and small enterprises, and support the implementation of its Sustainable Finance Framework. Better access to trade finance can help businesses manage commercial transactions, maintain supply chains and explore growth opportunities in regional and international markets.

ADB's trade finance programme supported at least $600 million in trade transactions involving Turkish companies during 2026 and has signed four issuing bank agreements with Turkish banks. Akbank is listed on Borsa Istanbul, with 48% ownership held by the Sabancı Group, one of Türkiye's largest business conglomerates, giving the partnership a connection to the country's established financial sector. Through financing for small enterprises, green leasing and trade, ADB's latest agreements are expected to help Turkish businesses invest in modern technology, withstand economic and environmental challenges and contribute to a more competitive and sustainable economy.