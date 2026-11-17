PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited), one of India’s leading private general insurers, has partnered with Pune Traffic Police to strengthen road safety awareness through an on ground public engagement initiative. As part of the initiative, the company has inaugurated a digital branch at Yerwada Bajaj General Metro Station in Pune, bringing essential motor insurance information and awareness about road accident assistance initiatives closer to commuters.

Designed to engage the thousands of commuters who pass through the station every day, the digital branch provides a simple and accessible way for vehicle owners to check the validity of their third-party (TP) motor insurance. By scanning a QR code, visitors can verify whether their vehicle has an active TP insurance policy and, if required, purchase one digitally within minutes. The initiative seeks to make insurance information more accessible while encouraging vehicle owners to fulfil their statutory motor insurance obligations. Third-party motor insurance is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and plays a critical role in providing financial protection to third parties affected by road accidents. However, a significant number of vehicles on Indian roads continue to operate without valid insurance, leaving accident victims vulnerable to financial liabilities and limited recourse in the event of an incident. The campaign seeks to bridge this awareness gap by encouraging vehicle owners to fulfil their insurance obligations and recognise third-party insurance as an essential aspect of responsible vehicle ownership.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness about two key Government of India initiatives for road accident victims. RAH-VEER Scheme recognises and rewards Good Samaritans who assist road accident victims in reaching a hospital within the critical Golden Hour. The Prime Minister Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment or PM-RAHAT Scheme provides cashless medical treatment to eligible road accident victims. Through on ground engagement and digital outreach, the initiative seeks to encourage citizens to step forward and help accident victims, while creating awareness about the support available to them. Dr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj General Insurance, said, “Every road accident is first a human story: a father who didn’t come home, a child waiting at the door. Insurance, at its heart, is a promise that no family faces that moment alone. Pune is home to Bajaj, and as the Bajaj Group turns 100 and Bajaj General Insurance turns 25, we wanted to give something back that truly matters to this city.

This station carries our name, and with it comes a responsibility to every commuter who walks through it. If one person checks their policy here, or one bystander stops to help a stranger because they’ve heard of Rah-Veer, that is a life touched. I am deeply grateful to Pune Traffic Police for walking this road with us. That, for us, is what ‘Caringly Yours’ really means.” Shri Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pune City Police, said, “Road safety is a shared responsibility. The police alone cannot make our roads safe; citizens, institutions and industry all have a role to play. We welcome Bajaj General Insurance’s initiative to bring awareness to a place where Punekars gather every day.

Through RAH-VEER, we want every citizen to know that helping an accident victim is safe and will be rewarded. Through PM-RAHAT, victims get timely, cashless treatment. And valid third-party insurance protects both the victim and the driver. Together, these can save many lives in the golden hour. We urge every Punekar to insure their vehicle, follow traffic rules, and never hesitate to help someone in need on the road.” The digital branch at Yerwada Bajaj General Metro Station represents an effort to integrate public awareness with accessible digital services, making important insurance and road safety information part of everyday commuter interactions.

About Bajaj General Insurance Bajaj General Insurance Limited (formerly known as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited) is one of India’s leading, most trusted and dynamic private general insurance companies. It is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, India’s leading and most diversified financial services group.

Bajaj General offers a broad portfolio of innovative and customer-focused insurance solutions, spanning motor, health, and home insurance, along with specialised products such as pet insurance, wedding insurance, event protection, cyber insurance, and rural insurance. From safeguarding your health and home to protecting your travels and life’s most important moments, Bajaj General aims to be a constant partner in your journey. Bajaj General equally offers a comprehensive and a well-diversified range of products, including fire, marine, engineering, liability and surety insurance to corporates and SMEs. The company also participates in various government schemes with a focus on financial inclusion. The company is also known for its robust risk selection capabilities, digital adoption and product innovation. Established in 2001, the company has grown its footprint to nearly 1,500 towns and cities across India, ensuring easy access and a close connection to its customers. This access is enabled through the largest distribution network, spanning across individual agents, point-of-sales personnel, banks, NBFCs, motor dealers, brokers and the company’s proprietary sales force.

It holds an [ICRA]AAA rating from ICRA Limited, reflecting the highest level of confidence in its financial strength and stability. With a strong legacy, a forward-looking mindset, and an unwavering focus on its ‘Customer-First’ philosophy, Bajaj General remains committed to protecting what matters most, empowering individuals, families, and businesses to live with confidence and peace of mind. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)