Switzerland has committed CHF 30 million to help Ukrainian businesses strengthen their competitiveness and contribute to the country's economic recovery. The funding, provided through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, supports the Competitiveness for Recovery Ukraine Programme, known as CORE. Launched in Kyiv, the five-year programme will run from 2026 to 2031, with implementation led by the International Labour Organization and the Helvetas–NIRAS consortium.

Ukrainian enterprises continue to face disruption from the war, including attacks on the energy, logistics and industrial infrastructure that keep production and trade moving. CORE will support their recovery by improving the business environment, strengthening business associations, industry clusters and regional development agencies, and co-financing the modernisation of small and medium-sized enterprises. Its support is intended to help businesses improve performance, withstand disruption and reach new markets, creating a stronger foundation for jobs and inclusive, sustainable growth.

Most programme funding will reach Ukrainian organisations and enterprises through grants, with the first calls for proposals expected by the end of 2026. Ukrainian partners will help guide implementation, with the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine and Switzerland co-chairing the Steering Committee. CORE forms part of Switzerland's longer-term support for Ukraine, including a planned CHF 5 billion commitment through 2036.

Better business conditions can open doors to new markets

Ambassador Pietro Lazzeri, Head of Economic Cooperation and Development at SECO, linked stronger competitiveness with opportunities for Ukrainian producers to enter European and global value chains and deepen ties with Swiss markets. He said most CORE resources would support better conditions for doing business, practical tools for government economic planning and new opportunities for enterprise growth. This approach connects immediate business needs with the reforms and institutional support required for a more competitive economy.

Oleksandr Tsybort, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization, outlined government priorities including reducing investment risks and preparing projects ready for investment. Cutting regulatory barriers, aligning rules with the European Union and increasing the value created within Ukraine are central to that agenda. He described companies that continue producing and exporting as the foundation of recovery, explaining that CORE reforms are being prepared with the ministry's departments.

Productivity gains should bring better jobs and workplaces

The ILO leads Component IV, "Productivity Ecosystems for Decent Work for SMEs in Ukraine," which connects stronger business performance with better employment and working conditions. Its work addresses barriers beyond individual enterprises, including access to skills, institutional support and opportunities for business development. Helping SMEs innovate, grow and compete will go hand in hand with promoting safe workplaces, quality jobs and broader access to economic opportunities.

Working with the government and employers' and workers' organisations, the ILO will use social dialogue and partnerships to develop solutions reflecting the needs of businesses and employees. The component places particular emphasis on sharing the benefits of productivity growth with women, veterans, displaced people and persons with disabilities. Aida Lindmeier, Director of the ILO Country Office for Ukraine, described investment in people, skills and good working conditions as essential to turning the country's resilience into lasting competitive strength and shared prosperity.

Ukrainian partners will help shape funding decisions

CORE Programme Head Valeriy Dobrovolski said supported projects would reflect the priorities of government, regions, sectoral associations and businesses, whose representatives will sit on the programme's governing bodies. Grant calls will be developed through consultation with stakeholders and potential applicants, giving those closest to business challenges a voice in the process. Components I–IV will support projects designed to deliver lasting improvements and substantial results for Ukrainian enterprises and business organisations.

The programme brings business modernisation, institutional support and workplace improvements into a shared recovery effort shaped with Ukrainian partners. Its focus on enterprise development recognises that stronger companies need access to skills, supportive institutions and conditions that encourage investment and growth. The planned grants will give Ukrainian organisations and enterprises practical support to pursue these priorities as the country works to preserve jobs and rebuild economic activity.