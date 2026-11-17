British wage growth slowed in the third quarter of this year against a backdrop of the biggest fall in job vacancies in over a year, but the jobless ‌rate dropped, giving a mixed picture of inflation pressures in Britain's job market. The Bank of England is keeping a keen eye on the labour market to see if the surge in energy prices caused by the Iran war is starting to trigger larger pay demands from workers, or if firms' appetite for labour ‌is too weak for this.

Tuesday's data from the Office for National Statistics showed the weakest overall level of pay growth since the three months ‌to October 2020. Annual growth in average weekly earnings dropped to 3.6% from an upwardly revised 3.8% in the three months to August – a slightly smaller decline than had been expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Excluding bonuses, pay growth slowed more than expected to 3.5% from 3.7%, while in the private sector on its own, this measure held at an upwardly revised ⁠3.1%. However, for ​most BoE policymakers, pay growth much ⁠above 3% is viewed as making it harder to return inflation to its 2% target, and the central bank already expected inflation to reach almost 5% next year due to near-term ⁠energy price rises.

"These figures ensure that a December interest rate rise remains a live possibility, indicating that the labour market has yet to soften sufficiently to bring inflation ​under control without further policy tightening," Suren Thiru, chief economist at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said. Last week, BoE Monetary ⁠Policy Committee member Megan Greene said surveys were pointing towards pay growth of at least 3.5% next year.

Financial markets see a roughly 90% chance that the BoE will raise rates in December ⁠and ​price in two or three more rate increases in 2027, after raising rates for the first time in more than three years in November. Sterling was little changed after the data.

The unemployment rate in the third quarter dipped to its lowest since the three months to April at 4.6%, ⁠in contrast to expectations for it to hold at 4.7%. But for people actively looking for a job, there was less good news as the number ⁠of vacancies in the three months ⁠to October fell to 690,000, the lowest since the three months to April 2021 and the smallest number outside the pandemic since 2014.

"The decline (was) again concentrated in smaller businesses, which report that increased labour and operating costs are affecting ‌their hiring decisions," ONS ‌Director of Economic Statistics Liz McKeown said.