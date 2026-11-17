Deepening funding cuts are exposing refugees, especially children, to greater risks of trafficking, exploitation and abuse, according to two new studies. UNHCR and Nuffield College at the University of Oxford released the reports, which examine Bangladesh and Ethiopia, each hosting more than one million refugees and asylum-seekers. They found that simultaneous cuts to protection, shelter, education and other assistance weaken safeguards for people already facing serious risks.

Elizabeth Tan, UNHCR's Director of International Protection and Solutions, identified legal aid, safe spaces, psychosocial support, gender-based violence prevention and child protection as essential defences against exploitation. She warned that cutting these services deepens vulnerability and makes it easier for traffickers to target refugees. Investing in protection helps prevent future exploitation by maintaining the support that identifies danger and connects people with assistance.

Professor Andrew Thompson of Nuffield College described the findings as a warning about leaving prevention and protection services underfunded. He credited cooperation between researchers and UNHCR with producing evidence neither partner could have developed alone. Both studies call for sustained, flexible and predictable funding to keep refugees safe as humanitarian resources become increasingly stretched.

Bangladesh records more trafficking victims as assistance shrinks

Detected trafficking cases near Cox's Bazar, the world's largest refugee settlement, increased by 28% between 2024 and 2025. Children accounted for 17% of detected victims in 2025, compared with around 14% a year earlier. Between January and September 2026, 411 trafficking victims were identified, with children representing nearly 23%, highlighting growing protection concerns for Rohingya refugees.

Bangladesh's Rohingya population increased by around 17%, or more than 170,000 people, between 2024 and 2025. UNHCR's operational budget fell by more than 8% in 2025, leaving a funding gap equivalent to 59% of total requirements. Around 88% of Rohingya households reported deteriorating shelters, and almost none of the newly arrived refugees could receive their own shelter.

Daily safe water availability dropped from 33 litres per person in 2024 to 23 litres in 2025, partly aggravated by prolonged drought. An average of 21 people shared each latrine, adding pressure to already strained living conditions. Restrictions on movement and employment leave Rohingya refugees, most of whom are stateless, heavily dependent on assistance, with 35% of households relying entirely on aid in 2025.

Cuts affecting humanitarian organisations across the response are reducing services as refugees' needs continue to increase. The studies warn of greater exposure to trafficking, forced labour, forced marriage and child labour as support weakens. Dangerous onward sea journeys become another risk for people searching for protection and dignity beyond the settlements.

Ethiopia's children lose access to care and protection

Children represent 52% of Ethiopia's refugee population, chiefly originating from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan, including at least 31,000 unaccompanied or separated children. UNHCR's Ethiopia operation received less than one-third of its required funding in 2025, with only 18% of planned child protection requirements covered. Six protection partners cut staffing by nearly half, weakening community networks and referral pathways that help identify children who need support.

Family tracing and reunification assistance fell from 4,071 children in 2024 to 1,887 in 2025, a reduction exceeding half. Alternative care and family-strengthening programmes declined by around half, and the number targeted for "best interest" procedures protecting children's safety, well-being and rights fell by one-third. Funding shortfalls affected 57 primary schools serving around 110,000 refugee children, with psychosocial support declining by 29%.

Recent field observations indicate rising child labour, including agricultural work and movement toward informal mining areas, against a backdrop of reduced services. Unaccompanied children, those separated from families and refugee girls face particular risks of sexual violence, child marriage and trafficking for forced labour or sexual exploitation. Weaker protection networks reduce opportunities to identify these threats and intervene before children experience further harm.

Reliable funding is needed to prevent further exploitation

As of July 2026, UNHCR's global child protection programmes were only 25% funded, with gender-based violence prevention and response efforts funded at just 24%. UNHCR and partners continue adapting and prioritising services under severe financial constraints, with both studies stressing the need for dependable support. Their findings present investment in refugee protection and stronger national systems as a humanitarian necessity and a cost-effective contribution to prevention, resilience and lasting solutions.