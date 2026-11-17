Telangana sought to deepen its industrial partnership with Gujarat as IT, Electronics and Communications, and Industries and Commerce Minister D. Sridhar Babu invited Gujarat investors to join the state's USD 3-trillion growth journey. While addressing industry leaders at the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 roadshow in Ahmedabad on Monday, Sridhar Babu outlined the state's long-term economic targets and investment ecosystem.

Under the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the state is working toward becoming a USD 1-trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3-trillion economy by 2047. Leading the Telangana delegation at the roadshow organised by the Government of Telangana in association with FICCI, Sridhar Babu urged entrepreneurs to explore opportunities across emerging and established industries and participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, scheduled from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City. "Gujarat's entrepreneurs have built some of India's strongest industrial enterprises, and many of them have already found a home in Telangana," Sridhar Babu said.

"Through our Telangana Rising 2047 vision, we are building a State that is ready for investment at every scale. I invite the business leaders of Gujarat to join us at the Invest Telangana Global Summit and grow with Telangana," the Minister added. As part of the outreach, Sridhar Babu held one-to-one meetings with senior representatives of Gujarat-based companies across energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, chemicals, food processing, and technology. These interactions focused on exploring fresh investments, expanding existing business ties, and encouraging enterprises to consider Telangana for future expansion plans.

The Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, themed "Rising Together", aims to provide a platform for domestic and international investors, industry leaders, and global businesses to forge partnerships. To drive balanced growth, Telangana is developing three complementary economic zones: CURE (Core Urban Region Economy), PURE (Peri-Urban Region Economy), and RARE (Rural and Agri Region Economy). This framework seeks to leverage Hyderabad's urban strengths, accelerate industrial and infrastructure growth in peri-urban areas, and unlock the potential of rural and agricultural regions.

During the roadshow, senior officials delivered presentations on Telangana's industrial infrastructure and investment facilitation. The presentations were made by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Shashanka, IAS; Industries and Commerce Department Special Secretary Krishna Aditya, IAS; and Industries and Commerce Department Commissioner Nikhil Chakravarthy, IA&AS. Industry representatives from firms already operating in Telangana also shared their experiences regarding the state's business environment. The event began with a welcome address by FICCI Gujarat State Council Member and Bluecraft Agro Pvt. Ltd. Executive Director Siddharth Chowdhary, followed by the screening of the Invest Telangana film. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by FICCI Gujarat State Council Director and Head Biju Namboothiri. (ANI)