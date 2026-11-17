NewsVoir Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17: Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited (BBBS), a Chennai-based deep-tech company building defence and strategic technologies, today unveiled Vajra Sind, a portable handheld RF jamming gun offering true wideband jamming from 400 MHz to 6 GHz to neutralise hostile drones at short range. The system was unveiled by Major General Roopesh Mehta, PVSM, SM, VSM, during his visit to the BBBS headquarters.

Commissioned into the Artillery in 1990, Major General Mehta has over 36 years of service across strike operations, high-altitude warfare, information warfare and counter-terrorism. As Additional Director, Capability Development (B), he oversees the Army's capital procurements and is steering its drone and counter-drone capabilities. Built for the soldier in the field

Vajra Sind is the latest short-range handheld system in BBBS' Vajra series of anti-drone systems, which also includes medium and long-range detection and jamming solutions. Vajra Sind was conceptualized post active experience during Operation Sindoor, which effectively proved that ISM jamming is ineffective and highlighted the need to put effective counter-drone capability directly in the hands of the soldier, as small and low-cost drones become a growing threat on the battlefield. It was designed and engineered in-house by BBBS's R&D team in Chennai to pay homage to the brave soldiers who were part of the Operation Sindoor.

Vajra Sind is the only system that offers true wideband jamming across all frequencies used by the drones, with several customizable bands that can be configured to the threat. At under 5 kg, it is the lighted system in this class, making it comfortable to carry for long durations and a quick start with a one-button kill, giving soldiers full spectrum control in a truly portable form. A self-check status display keeps it simple to operate, and it can be upgraded by integrating a handheld drone detector. Designed, developed and manufactured in India, Vajra Sind reflects BBBS's commitment to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the growing strength of India's defence manufacturing and innovation capabilities.

"Modern warfare is about technology, and it is young minds like the ones I have met here today who can shape how wars are fought and won. Drones have changed the battlefield, and our response to them must be just as quick, adaptable and technology driven. I congratulate the entire BBBS team on this launch and encourage them to keep innovating," said Major General Roopesh Mehta, while launching Vajra Sind. "Vajra Sind is a system built as a homage to the country’s success in Operation Sindoor, and as a result of our personal learnings during the same, to deliver counter-drone technology that is both capable and practical for the soldier. This is part of our continued investment into building next gen indigenous systems to stay ahead of the evolving drone threat, and we are proud to see it launched by General Mehta. The Sind, as we like to call it, is a system that is light weight, effective, top of its class, and 100% auditable for indigenous IP and content," said Dr. Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Founder & CTO, Big Bang Boom Solutions.

Vajra Sind adds to a counter-UAS portfolio that includes the Vajra Sentinel system, which has been delivered to the Indian Air Force, Army and Navy and exported to friendly foreign nations, along with new launches of radars and interceptor drones. The initial development of the same was funded under the prestigious iDex programme of the Ministry of Defence. About Big Bang Boom Solutions

Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited (BBBS) is an Indian deep-tech company serving defence, homeland security and strategic applications. Founded in 2018, BBBS runs in-house R&D, engineering, prototyping, systems integration and manufacturing, taking products from concept to deployment. Its core technology areas include AI, electronic warfare, autonomous systems, advanced materials and robotics. BBBS has won eight iDEX projects and operates the 20,000 sq. ft. SHAKTI R&D Hub in Chennai. Its roadmap extends into space, nuclear and other emerging strategic technologies. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)