Daniel Radcliffe calls reunion with "best friend" Jonathan Groff for upcoming film ‘Trust the Man’ special

Actor Daniel Radcliffe has described his upcoming reunion with close friend and former Broadway co-star Jonathan Groff for the Vietnam War-era thriller ‘Trust the Man’ as a “really special” experience, revealing that he personally recommended Groff for a role in the film, according to People. The ‘Harry Potter’ star, 37, spoke exclusively to People at the New York City premiere of his upcoming Netflix animated film ‘Steps’ on Sunday, November 8, where he shared details about working with Groff, 41, in the upcoming thriller.

“It’s called Trust the Man. I’m hoping it will be out at some point next year,” Radcliffe said. “I assume the route is going to go through festivals and try through that. But yeah, we filmed it together this summer.” Revealing how Groff came on board, Radcliffe said he had suggested his friend for a role after reading the film's script.

“I had read the script first and I was like, Jonathan’s perfect for this part. Could we do it?” he recalled, as per the outlet. However, the reunion initially faced scheduling hurdles as Groff was committed to the Broadway musical ‘Just in Time’, which revolves around singer Bobby Darin.

“It didn’t work out for a long time and he was doing Just in Time and it had been recast with somebody wonderful,” Radcliffe explained. “And then it just so happened that by the time things came around again, Just in Time was finished and he was available to do it,” he continued.

Reflecting on the experience of sharing the screen with one of his closest friends, Radcliffe said, “Making a movie with your best friend — one of your best friends, is really a special thing to do. It’s just great.” Written and directed by Will Graham, ‘Trust the Man’ is a Vietnam War-era thriller that follows an Army intelligence officer assigned to investigate a decorated soldier whose past raises questions. As the investigation progresses, the relationship between the two men becomes increasingly complicated, according to People.

Shot in New Jersey over the summer, the film also features Kate Mara, Finn Wittrock, Justice Smith and Victor Garber. Radcliffe and Groff previously worked together in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical ‘Merrily We Roll Along’, alongside Lindsay Mendez. The production opened in October 2023 and concluded its run in July 2024.

The musical follows the evolving friendship of three aspiring artists over several decades, with its narrative unfolding in reverse chronological order. Groff portrayed composer Franklin Shepard, while Radcliffe played his longtime friend and collaborator Charley Kringas. Mendez portrayed Mary Flynn. The production received seven Tony Award nominations and won four awards in 2024, including Best Revival of a Musical. Groff won Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical, while Radcliffe received his first Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Their professional association also developed into a close offstage friendship, with the two actors frequently expressing their admiration for each other. During a 2024 interview with CBS News, Radcliffe had openly rooted for Groff to win the Tony Award, joking, “I will burn the building to the ground if Jonathan Groff doesn’t win.”

“Everyone else in the category is amazing. That is true, but I’m very biased here,” he added. During his recent conversation with People, Radcliffe also shared advice for Groff ahead of his upcoming one-man Broadway show ‘The Amish Project’, scheduled to begin performances in February.

“Jonathan’s going to be fine. Jonathan doesn’t need advice from anyone,” Radcliffe said. “I suppose the one piece of advice that I would say — that I’m sure he will do — is get as many of your friends backstage working on the show as possible,” he continued, adding, “Because if you’re the only actor in it, there’s no one else.”

Radcliffe explained that he had followed a similar approach during his own one-man show, ‘Every Brilliant Thing’, in 2026, by surrounding himself with familiar faces, including members of the ‘Merrily We Roll Along’ stage management team and former colleagues from ‘Equus’ and ‘How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying’, according to People. “Just cram backstage with as many people as you like,” he said, before joking, “And I’ll say this to him directly so we’re not doing all of our correspondence through you.”

Asked about other former co-stars he would like to work with again, Radcliffe named actor Dane DeHaan, with whom he starred in the 2013 film ‘Kill Your Darlings’. “We had a great time working with Kill Your Darlings. I would love to do something else with him at some point,” he said, according to People.

“Truly, it’s much easier to name the people that I would not like to reunite with, but I won’t do that,” he added with a laugh. “That’s not the kind of news I’m here to make.” Meanwhile, Radcliffe is also looking forward to the release of ‘Steps’, Netflix’s animated reimagining of the classic Cinderella story, which shifts the focus to Cinderella’s stepsisters, Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, and Margot, voiced by Stephanie Hsu.

The story follows the sisters as they become caught up in a magical adventure after an attempt to disrupt the royal ball goes awry. Radcliffe voices the Prince, while Amanda Seyfried lends her voice to Cinderella. The film also features Nikki Glaser, Bette Midler and Peter Dinklage, according to People.

‘Steps’ is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 20, according to People. (ANI)