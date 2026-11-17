Spanish journalist Karlos Zurutuza has raised concerns over the limited international media coverage of Balochistan, highlighting the challenges faced by foreign correspondents and the growing risks confronting local journalists reporting on the region. Speaking at an event organised by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Hannover, Germany, to mark Baloch Martyrs’ Day, Zurutuza said Balochistan remains largely invisible in international media despite its strategic geographical location and serious concerns surrounding press freedom and journalist safety.

According to a report shared by the BNM in a post on X, Zurutuza said he could no longer travel to Balochistan and that opportunities to meet members of the Baloch community in Spain were limited. He explained that he intended to continue reporting on the region through remote interviews, telephone conversations and conferences while examining the reasons behind its limited international media visibility. Highlighting Balochistan's geographical and political significance, Zurutuza noted that the region borders Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan, countries frequently covered by international media. However, he pointed out that the Baloch people, whom he described as direct targets of such groups, remain largely unfamiliar to international audiences.

Addressing the challenges faced by foreign correspondents, Zurutuza cited instances of journalists being targeted, expelled or prevented from reporting independently in Balochistan. He referred to New York Times journalist Carlotta Gall, who, according to his account, was beaten and expelled in 2006, as well as another reporter who was expelled after publishing a single story. He added that even if he could safely return to the region, language barriers would make independent reporting difficult, as he does not speak Balochi, Urdu or Farsi. Relying on local fixers and translators, he warned, could expose those assisting foreign journalists to harassment, imprisonment and other serious consequences.

Zurutuza also drew attention to the dangers faced by Baloch journalists and activists, referring to the cases of Karima Baloch, who died in Canada after going into exile, and a Baloch journalist whose body was found in Sweden. He said journalists working in the region have faced pressure on media editors, direct threats against their families and an environment that encourages self-censorship. Referring to Reporters Without Borders, he cited Pakistan's ranking of 153rd on the World Press Freedom Index and alleged that censorship in Balochistan had become increasingly bureaucratised, with media organisations facing requirements to obtain prior clearance before reporting on security forces.

Citing figures attributed to Freedom Network, Zurutuza said at least 40 journalists had been killed in Balochistan over the past two decades, underlining the dangers associated with independent reporting in the region. He also mentioned the case of Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch, saying she had been in contact with him before her arrest and remained imprisoned despite receiving a Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

Discussing possible ways to address the lack of international coverage, Zurutuza said journalists should focus on practical initiatives rather than limiting their efforts to appeals to the United Nations. He emphasised the importance of training local reporters in secure communication techniques and establishing professional networks that could help their reports reach international editors and media organisations willing to cover Balochistan. Concluding his remarks, Zurutuza underscored the importance of supporting local journalists and creating safer channels for independent reporting, arguing that greater international media attention was essential to bringing Balochistan's situation and the challenges faced by its people to a wider audience. (ANI)