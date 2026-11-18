The World Bank Group today announced plans to explore regulated stablecoin infrastructure as a way to make payments and financial settlements faster, more transparent, and less costly for its clients. Working with Citi and Circle Internet Group, Inc., the institution will examine how U.S. dollar-denominated regulated stablecoins could support the movement of development funds. The exploration will assess how blockchain-based payment networks could work alongside or improve existing disbursement arrangements built on correspondent banking.

Development finance institutions face mounting pressure on their resources as the challenges they address become increasingly complex. Small improvements in payment efficiency, applied across large volumes of funding, could free up significant resources for development priorities. The initiative will examine whether changes to the way money moves can help funding reach its destination with fewer delays and lower costs.

Citi's existing connections to established banking networks and Circle's stablecoin payment infrastructure will be central to the exploration. Circle's infrastructure would support the creation, or minting, of USDC and the settlement of funds, connecting the proposed payment model with a U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin. The collaboration brings together institutional banking connections and blockchain infrastructure to assess their practical use in World Bank Group disbursements.

Existing Digital Ledgers Provide a Foundation for Greater Visibility

The initiative builds on FundsChain, a World Bank Group blockchain platform that has improved the traceability of funding disbursed across investment projects in developing countries. More than 350 projects across 96 countries are currently recorded on its digital ledgers, giving the parties involved visibility into how project funds are used. That experience provides a foundation for exploring payment infrastructure that could improve the movement of money and transparency around its use.

Faster Payments Could Help Development Funds Arrive When Needed

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga described the initiative as an effort to improve the systems behind development finance, explaining that faster, cheaper payments could help clinics get built on time, farmers receive payment before the harvest season ends, and governments respond to urgent needs. Shahmir Khaliq, Citi's Head of Services, said the bank's network across more than 180 jurisdictions connects established banking infrastructure with emerging digital assets, supporting payment choices that comply with local regulations and the potential for round-the-clock, real-time movement of critical funds. Jeremy Allaire, Circle's Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said development finance is an important application for internet-based financial infrastructure, emphasizing that faster payments and clear visibility into where money goes should reach communities with the greatest needs.

Initial Work Will Focus on Countries That Permit Digital Assets

The first stage will examine a stablecoin payment model that uses intermediaries and allows different payment systems to work together. Engagement will focus on borrower countries where digital asset use is supported and permitted, keeping the exploration grounded in the settings where the model could operate. The World Bank Group plans to explore collaboration with additional banks over time to broaden the initiative's reach.