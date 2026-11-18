The World Bank Group has approved an operation with a firm commitment of US$30 million to help Ecuador secure climate financing linked to verified emissions reductions and strengthen its participation in international carbon markets. Funding will come through the Transformative Carbon Asset Facility (TCAF), a trust fund administered by the World Bank Group. The operation links the country's climate policies to a financing model that pays for measurable results.

Under TCAF's approach, countries receive payments for emissions reductions that have been achieved and verified, making demonstrated progress the basis for funding. Its support helps countries implement policies and programs that create conditions for private investment in initiatives with low greenhouse gas emissions. The facility prepares participating countries to engage in carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, strengthening their ability to access international climate finance.

Ecuador becomes the third country worldwide and the first in Latin America and the Caribbean to implement a program of this kind. The operation marks TCAF's first application of policy crediting to the transport sector, linking emissions reductions generated by public policies to climate financing. This experience will demonstrate how national policy decisions can produce measurable, verifiable reductions that qualify for support through international mechanisms.

Verified Results Open New Financing Opportunities

The initiative will strengthen Ecuador's systems for measuring, reporting, and verifying emissions, giving the country a stronger foundation for demonstrating its climate results. Improvements to climate governance and institutional frameworks will support its capacity to pursue future financing opportunities. Specialized technical assistance will complement the funding, covering carbon markets, climate monitoring, institutional governance, and compliance with Ecuador's international climate change commitments.

National Leaders Connect Climate Action With Lasting Benefits

Ecuador's Minister of Environment and Energy, Juan Carlos Blum, said the approval recognizes the country's commitment to climate action and sustainable development, with benefits extending beyond the financial resources. He described the program as an opportunity to build national expertise, encourage innovation, and create lasting benefits for future generations. Ariel Yépez, World Bank Division Director for Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela, said the operation demonstrates how public policies can support development, sustainability, and climate action together, helping Ecuador access financing, strengthen its institutions, and build a position as a regional leader in international carbon markets.

International Support Backs Ecuador's Implementation

The Ministry of Environment and Energy will lead implementation, bringing together national institutions responsible for climate, economic, and transport management. Their participation will connect the operation's emissions goals with the public policies and institutional work needed to deliver and verify results. TCAF receives support from the governments of Canada, Germany, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, together with the Climate Cent Foundation.