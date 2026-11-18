HT Syndication Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: VineGarden Films, the ad film production house led by Naman Soni and Rachit Soni, today revealed a new brand identity and a new website. At the same time, its animation, explainer and learning content division, known until now as VG Films, becomes ArtEquation, A VineGarden Films Division, with an identity and website of its own.

The refresh marks a studio that has outgrown how it used to describe itself. Its founders have been creating films and content for more than 12 years and the studio has grown year on year as a fully bootstrapped business. Some of its client partnerships now run eight years deep. Over that time, the team has built two distinct strengths: story driven ad films, and animation at scale. Each now gets the room to grow on its own. VineGarden Films sets out to be the house brands and agencies call for films that make people laugh, feel something and remember the brand. Its recent film for Baked Beauty, Parampara, tells the story of three generations of one family, with each era captured in a single continuous shot.

ArtEquation, which has delivered more than 8,000 pieces of animated content in 32 languages for clients across 23 countries, sets out to be known for craft as much as volume, and to take on bigger, more creative animation work. The new VineGarden Films website is built as a film library, with the work up front and nothing standing between the visitor and the play button.

"There are only two genres in film: good and bad. Here for the first one," said Naman Soni, Co-founder and Director, VineGarden Films. "Eight years in, we know exactly what kind of films we want to be known for. This new identity is us saying that out loud, and setting the bar higher for the work we make next." "Our team has made more than 8,000 pieces of animation over eight years for some of the biggest brands, and some of our client partnerships go back just as long. Our clients like to say we are the easiest to work with," said Rachit Soni, Co-founder and CEO, ArtEquation. "ArtEquation gives that work a name of its own, and a bigger canvas for the more creative work we want to take on next."

The new websites are live at www.vinegardenfilms.com and www.artequation.com. About VineGarden Films

Founded in 2018, VineGarden Films is a Mumbai based ad film production house creating story driven advertising and branded content for brands and agencies, with a particular love for comedy and drama. Led by Naman Soni, Co-founder and Director, and Rachit Soni, Co-founder. Its animation division is ArtEquation. About ArtEquation

ArtEquation, A VineGarden Films Division, creates animation, explainer films and learning content for SaaS companies and enterprises around the world, from product explainers and onboarding videos to training content. Over eight years, its team has delivered more than 8,000 pieces of content for 19+ clients, including Amazon, Linde and UKG, in 32 languages across 23 countries. ArtEquation is led by Rachit Soni, Co-founder and CEO. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)