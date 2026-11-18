Afghanistan's economy is projected to grow by 3 percent in 2026, driven almost entirely by a strong harvest, according to the World Bank's latest Afghanistan Development Update. Population growth of 6.6 percent is expected to outpace that expansion, pushing output per person down by 3.3 percent for a third consecutive annual decline. The Fall 2026 report, which focuses on water security, describes mounting pressure on household budgets and shrinking water reserves that threaten livelihoods.

Families are finding it harder to cover basic needs as fewer work opportunities and higher food prices reduce their purchasing power. Casual laborers secured 14 percent fewer days of work in September 2026 than a year earlier, and their weekly earnings bought 27 percent less wheat flour. An estimated 15.9 million people faced acute food insecurity during September and October 2026, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, showing the extent of hardship even in a year with an improved harvest.

Domestic revenue increased by 10.2 percent in the first half of 2026, with domestic taxes and non-tax receipts making up for lower customs duties. Public investment remains limited, with capital spending projected to reach about 1.3 percent of gross domestic product during the fiscal year. The closure of the Pakistan border has left roughly 97 percent of imports entering through Central Asia and Iran, and exports fell by 15.1 percent in April–September 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.

Water Losses Threaten Cities, Farms, and Rural Jobs

Afghanistan has lost an estimated 4.9 billion cubic meters of freshwater reserves each year since 2003, creating growing pressure on resources needed for households and agriculture. Groundwater extraction in Kabul is running at nearly four times the rate of natural replenishment, drawing down supplies faster than they can recover. Rural livelihoods face serious exposure to water shortages because agriculture provides 46 percent of employment and accounts for 95 percent of water withdrawals.

Recovery Forecast Leaves Living Standards Under Pressure

Economic growth is projected to reach 3.3 percent in 2027 and 3.5 percent in 2028, extending the recovery outlined in the report. Output per person in 2028 is expected to remain about 7 percent below its 2024 level, indicating that the projected expansion will leave average economic output per resident substantially lower. A poor harvest, further trade route disruptions, additional large-scale returns, or deeper cuts to aid could weaken these forecasts and place more pressure on families.

Jobs, Reliable Trade, and Water Services Need Attention

The report identifies dependable trade routes and expanded employment in provinces receiving large numbers of returnees as priorities for improving living standards. Restoring access to education and work for women and girls is another central recommendation for strengthening economic opportunities. Its water recommendations call for restoring essential water and sanitation services, repairing irrigation systems, and protecting watersheds and groundwater reserves to support households and agricultural livelihoods.