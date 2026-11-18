VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: PMRajkumaar Exim Consultants (OPC) Pvt Ltd is proud to announce its formal entry into the international trade sector. Incorporated on January 7, 2026, the company is dedicated to providing comprehensive consultancy, advisory, and facilitation services to exporters in India and importers worldwide.

Our mission is to simplify the complexities of international trade by offering expert guidance in market entry, buyer and seller identification, trade documentation, and regulatory compliance. As an Organization for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) recognized startup, we are committed to excellence, commercial negotiation, and bridging the gap between global markets. We provide tailored solutions to help businesses navigate the dynamic landscape of international commerce with confidence and strategic clarity. Option 2: Expertise & Value-Driven Focus

Best for: A brand-building announcement that highlights your specific industry experience and unique value proposition (Quality Assurance). Bridging Global Markets with Unmatched Quality Assurance

At PMRajkumaar Exim Consultants (OPC) Pvt Ltd, we believe that successful international trade relies on more than just logistics—it requires rigorous quality assurance. Led by a founder with deep expertise in the quality control of Drugs, Cosmetics, and food analysis, our firm offers a unique value proposition: the ability to safeguard the integrity of your products from raw material procurement through manufacturing, and all the way to shipping. We specialize in acting as a trusted partner for exporters and importers, ensuring that regulatory standards are not just met, but exceeded. Whether you are seeking new market entry, reliable buyer identification, or expert trade documentation guidance, PMRajkumaar Exim Consultants combines professional trade advisory with technical quality oversight. We are here to ensure that your business transactions are seamless, secure, and of the highest quality.

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