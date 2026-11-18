Union Ministers arrived at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for the Council of Ministers meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to sources, "The meeting will focus on the progress of work from the last meeting and what still needs to be done. It is a routine meeting, which will be held on the morning of November 18, to discuss the way forward, upcoming plans, and the government's top priorities."

The last Council of Ministers' meeting in September focused on Viksit Bharat 2047. Ten Sectoral Groups of Secretaries were constituted to prepare the Vision@2047 and its short-term and long-term roadmap, and extensive stakeholder consultation was also done for this exercise, the sources said. Since then, there have been eight presentations or discussions before the Council of Ministers on different aspects of Viksit Bharat 2047. Today's meeting comes after PM Modi returned to New Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday after concluding a two-day visit to Manila, the Philippines, where he participated in the 49th ASEAN Summit.

During his visit to the Philippines, PM Modi attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS). Additionally, he participated in the QUAD leaders' meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit alongside US President Donald Trump, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. Prime Minister Modi anchored India’s Indo-Pacific outreach around peace, prosperity, and predictability across the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS).

Released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the official outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit from November 16 to 17 highlighted major multilateral adoptions alongside a comprehensive series of national announcements aimed at deepening regional integration. At the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit, leaders formally adopted the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management. Building on this framework, India and the regional grouping agreed to bolster early warning systems, share satellite data, conduct joint simulation drills, and promote ethical artificial intelligence applications for disaster risk assessment and response coordination under the 2026–2030 Plan of Action.

To expand bilateral engagement across strategic, economic, and cultural domains during the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit, Prime Minister Modi put forward a series of major announcements. (ANI)