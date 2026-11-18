VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: Dr Abhishek Das, an Indian scientist, researcher, innovator and entrepreneur, brings scientific research and entrepreneurship together to advance India’s capabilities in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing (HPC). As CEO of Accelerate Compute India Pvt. Ltd., he draws on nearly two decades of experience in advanced computing, GPU-accelerated technologies, supercomputing infrastructure and national technology programmes to lead the company at a time when AI, scientific research and data-intensive applications are driving demand for scalable computing infrastructure that supports multiple numerical precisions.

His journey mirrors India’s transition from building indigenous supercomputers to developing the advanced AI infrastructure needed to support research, spur industrial innovation and compete in the global AI economy. Recently he was conferred with honorary doctorate for his outstanding contributions and achievements in Distributed Computing and Machine Learning. India's progress in supercomputing and artificial intelligence has been shaped by sustained work across government institutions, research organisations and technology specialists. Over the past two decades, Abhishek Das has been involved in several of these developments, bringing experience in distributed and parallel processing systems, GPU-accelerated computing and large-scale computing infrastructure. His professional journey has included scientific and leadership positions at the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and India AI Mission, Digital India Corporation under Ministry of Electronics and IT where he contributed to programmes focused on strengthening the country's technological capabilities.

One of the significant areas of his work has been the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). Among the projects he contributed to was PARAM Siddhi-AI, commissioned in 2020 as a national facility for artificial intelligence research, deep learning and scientific computing. The system secured the 62nd position in the global TOP500 supercomputing list that year. His work also involved the implementation of PARAM Shivay at IIT BHU, inaugurated in 2019, along with other computing facilities at institutions including IIT Roorkee, IIT Gandhinagar and NABI Mohali. His contributions have also extended to the IndiaAI Mission, particularly in the development of computing infrastructure intended to make AI resources more affordable and accessible. These efforts included contributing to the IndiaAI Expert Group Working Group report on future AI compute infrastructure, supporting the development of a common computational platform involving 14 empanelled industry partners and more than 38,000 GPUs, and coordinating the IndiaAI Compute Portal. Such infrastructure access to GPUs, high-speed networking, advanced storage and sophisticated AI software ecosystems is intended to support a wider range of users, including researchers, startups, academic institutions and industry participants and is highly essential for India's long-term technological competitiveness.

Another important area of his experience has been the National Monsoon Mission, where he served as Principal Investigator for a project focused on optimizing the Climate Forecast System. The work involved improving computational performance and usability to support climate modelling and monsoon prediction. It also demonstrates how advanced computing infrastructure can become an instrument of national development when applied to critical scientific and societal challenges. Beyond Super computing infrastructure development, Das has maintained an active association with scientific research. His work has featured in publications and conference proceedings associated with IEEE, ACM and Springer, covering subjects such as quantum computing, GPU-based processing, deep learning and energy-efficient computing. His recognitions include the Atos Joseph Fourier Special Prize 2021 for scientific excellence in advanced computing and artificial intelligence, along with other commendations for contributions to high-performance computing.

As India continues to expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence and advanced computing, the development of scalable, accessible and efficient infrastructure will remain an important priority. The experience gained through national research and technology programmes provides a valuable foundation for the next phase of innovation, where collaboration between scientific expertise, institutions and the technology industry will play a significant role. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)