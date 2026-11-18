PRNewswire Singapore, November 18: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced the rollout of its Scan to Pay experience with Alipay+, Ant International's global wallet gateway. The collaboration connects Visa's global payment network with Alipay+'s QR merchant ecosystem, giving eligible travellers more choice and convenience in how they pay abroad.

Through participating digital wallets, travellers can scan and pay using their Visa credentials at Alipay+ supported merchants across Asia Pacific outside Mainland China. This expands Visa's digital wallet interoperability and Alipay+'s role in connecting payment ecosystems, making cross-border payments more seamless for travellers and helping merchants reach more international customers. Enabled by Visa Pay, participating digital wallets connect to Visa's network, extending that connectivity to Alipay+'s QR merchant ecosystem. Travellers can pay with their Visa credentials through the digital wallets they already use, without downloading a separate local payment app, while merchants can reach more international customers through their existing QR infrastructure.

Together, Visa and Alipay+ are expanding the ways consumers can pay across borders by connecting their respective payment ecosystems. Alipay+ currently connects more than 2 billion user accounts across over 50 international payment partners to more than 150 million merchants across 210+ markets and 10+ national payment schemes. "Our continued expansion of QR acceptance and interoperability gives consumers greater choice in how they pay, with the flexibility to use their Visa cards through their local digital wallets when travelling abroad," said T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa. "Our collaboration with Alipay+ extends Visa's network across more QR payment ecosystems, deepening our reach across the region's diverse payments landscape. This broadens acceptance for our issuing and wallet partners, while connecting merchants with international customers through their existing QR infrastructure."

"As global commerce becomes increasingly interconnected, the ability to bridge different payment ecosystems is essential to unlocking its full potential," said Neil Lu, Chief Product Officer of Alipay+, Ant International. "Alipay+ aims to be a global connector, bringing together digital wallets, card networks, national payment schemes and merchants to enable seamless connectivity across markets. Our collaboration with Visa is another important step in breaking down ecosystem boundaries – creating new opportunities for businesses, expanding access to customers and accelerating growth of cross-border travel and commerce. Together, we are building a more open and interconnected global payments ecosystem with greater opportunities for all." Connecting Global Wallets with Local QR Acceptance

For Samsung Wallet, users in Singapore and Australia can use eligible Visa cards to scan and pay at participating Alipay+ merchants in Hong Kong and Malaysia. Additionally, Google Wallet users from supported markets globally, can scan and pay at participating Alipay+ merchants when travelling into Singapore, with eligible Visa cards.

Visa and Alipay+ will be expanding this rollout across more wallet users and destination markets as the collaboration expands. Powering More Connected Payment Experiences

As part of Visa Pay, Visa Scan to Pay supports interoperable QR payments through wallets and bank apps. Wallet providers can expand global acceptance without building individual integrations in every market, while consumers benefit from Visa's security and global payments infrastructure. About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com. About Alipay+

Ant International's Alipay+ is a unified wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payment, a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)