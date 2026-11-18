VMPL New Delhi [India], November 18: Watrana Rentals Limited, a provider of Material Handling Equipment (MHE) and Aerial Work Platform (AWP) rental solutions, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Anchor Investor bidding will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, followed by the opening of the IPO for other investors on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The issue will close on Monday, November 23, 2026, with the Company's Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

IPO Details - Issue Type: Fresh Issue

- Total Issue Size: Up to 49,02,000 Equity Shares - Price Band: ₹232 – ₹245 per Equity Share

- Issue Size at Upper Price Band: ₹120.10 Crore - Lot Size: 600 Equity Shares

- Listing Platform: NSE Emerge Objects of the Issue

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized for: - Purchase of Material Handling Equipment (MHE): ₹6,502.15 lakh

- Purchase of Aerial Work Platforms (AWP): ₹1,458.20 lakh - Purchase of Batteries: ₹1,852.32 lakh

- General Corporate Purposes Share Allocation

- Total Issue: Up to 49,02,000 Equity Shares - Market Maker Reservation: 2,52,000 Equity Shares

- Anchor Investor Portion: Up to 9,36,000 Equity Shares - Net QIB: Up to 13,86,000 Equity Shares

- Non-Institutional Investors: Not less than 6,98,400 Equity Shares - Individual Investors: Not less than 16,29,600 Equity Shares

IPO Timeline - Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

- Issue Opens: Thursday, November 19, 2026 - Issue Closes: Monday, November 23, 2026

Issue Intermediaries - Book Running Lead Manager: Oneview Corporate Advisors Private Limited

- Registrar to the Issue: Maashitla Securities Private Limited - Market Maker: Basan Equity Broking Limited

Management Commentary About Watrana Rentals Limited

Incorporated in 2019, Watrana Rentals Limited is engaged in providing Material Handling Equipment (MHE) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) on a rental basis, along with trading in new and used MHE and batteries. The Company caters to customers across industries such as automotive, tyres, food and beverages, glass, logistics, warehousing and manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had an owned fleet of 2,679 MHE and AWP units, with services across 500+ rental sites in 24 states in India. Its equipment portfolio includes diesel and electric forklifts, reach trucks, battery-operated stackers, pallet trucks, order pickers, towing trucks and specialised equipment.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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