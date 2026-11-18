PNN New Delhi [India], November 18: Marking the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja with a heartfelt gesture of generosity and community service, Nidarshana Gowani, Founder of Ankibai Ghamandiram G Trust, distributed sarees to women in Patna and at Juhu Beach, Mumbai, extending warmth and support to women celebrating the festival.

The initiative reflected the spirit of giving, compassion and togetherness that lies at the heart of Chhath Puja, one of India's most revered festivals dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and Surya Devta. Through this thoughtful gesture, Nidarshana aimed to bring smiles to women and be a part of their festive celebrations. Extending her heartfelt wishes on the occasion, Nidarshana Gowani said _“Chhath Puja is a beautiful celebration of faith, devotion, gratitude and our rich cultural traditions. Through this small gesture, I wanted to share happiness and make the celebrations a little more special for the women. I pray that Chhathi Maiya and Surya Devta bless everyone with prosperity, good health, happiness and abundance. May every family continue to flourish with peace and positivity"_

Through Ankibai Ghamandiram G Trust, Nidarshana Gowani continues to champion the values of social responsibility, compassion and community welfare, using meaningful initiatives to connect with people and make a positive difference in their lives. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)