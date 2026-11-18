Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa over alleged defamatory remarks concerning "Gullak Chori", rice theft and a scam. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi marked the appearance of Bhardwaj, who appeared through video conferencing along with advocate Rajat Bhardwaj. Advocate Yogender Handoo appeared on behalf of complainant Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

During the hearing, the court directed the complainant's counsel to provide soft copies of the complaint to the proposed accused. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 3, when arguments on behalf of the proposed accused persons are also scheduled to be heard. The court had issued notices on October 29 to Bhardwaj and AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar, seeking their responses to the complaint at the pre-cognisance stage. The notices were issued to provide them an opportunity to respond before the court decides on taking cognisance of the complaint. The court also noted that service of the notices could not be completed.

The notices were issued after the court recorded the statement of Sirsa and three witnesses, identified as Abhishek Sharma, Gurdev Singh and Gurjeet Singh. In his statement, Sirsa alleged that the AAP leaders had levelled false allegations against him during a press conference, accusing him of "Gullak Chori", "Chawal Chori" and involvement in a scam, thereby damaging his reputation and that of his family.

Sirsa claimed that allegations of stealing Rs 400-450 crore from a 'Gullak', Rs 600 crore every month through rice theft and involvement in an Rs 11,000-crore scam were made against him. He further stated that these allegations were subsequently published in the media and circulated on social media platforms, following which people associated with him began questioning him about the claims.

Emphasising the religious significance of the term 'Gullak' in Sikhism, Sirsa said that describing a person as a 'Gullak Chor' was particularly damaging to his reputation. "Gullak chori is the worst word that can be attributed to a Sikh. Gullak has significance in Sikhism," Sirsa had stated.

He also alleged that Bhardwaj had used the term 'Gullak Chor' against him on several occasions in the past and claimed that the allegations had affected his standing among people associated with him and the Sikh community. Sirsa further stated that people who had known and associated with him for several years had started avoiding him and questioning him over the alleged financial irregularities.

"People who are closely associated and know me very well for the past many years started avoiding and also questioning about the Allegations of a scam of Thousands of crores. They were raising questions to me about the Allegations of me making Rs 400 crore in Gullak Chori," he had said. In his statement, the Delhi Minister also claimed that the allegations had severely damaged his public image and reputation, particularly among people associated with Sikh religious institutions and Gurudwara activities.

"I have always been looked upon as a man of reputation and impeccability, and the manner in which the matter has been published and portrayed by the proposed accused injured my reputation immensely beyond repair. The false Allegations and imputations have also lowered my image and reputation worldwide, especially among the people associated with Sikhism and activities of Gurudwara," Sirsa had stated. Sirsa also told the court that he had served a legal notice on Bhardwaj and Sanjeev Jha, asking them to withdraw the allegations, issue a public retraction and apologise for allegedly harming his reputation.

The matter will next be heard on December 3. (ANI)