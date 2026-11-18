UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today launched its Refugee Data Portal, providing a single, open gateway to verified information on refugees, forcibly displaced and stateless people. The launch comes as fragmented information and distorted narratives risk influencing decisions that affect millions of lives. By bringing reliable evidence into one place, the agency hopes to support better policies, investment and public understanding of displacement.

For the first time, the portal combines population statistics with information about displaced people's living conditions, protection needs and economic and social circumstances. Users can explore poverty, school enrolment, nutrition, access to clean water and other measures that reveal how people are managing their daily lives. This broader picture shows the scale of displacement, the difficulties people face and the progress being made towards lasting solutions.

Edem Wosornu, UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, stressed that every data point represents a person with lived experiences and a future. She said reliable information is essential to decisions that protect people's safety, uphold their dignity and create opportunities for them to thrive. The portal gives decision-makers evidence to assess whether support is improving lives and where needs remain unmet.

Poverty figures reveal inequalities that need attention

Comparable poverty data covering 10 countries show refugees consistently experiencing higher poverty rates than the communities hosting them. Refugee poverty rates in these datasets range from around 10 per cent to more than 90 per cent, drawing on information collected between 2018 and 2024. These findings offer governments and partners a clearer basis for identifying inequalities and deciding where additional support and investment are needed.

The portal supports UNHCR's 50 by 35 vision, which seeks to halve the number of forcibly displaced people dependent on humanitarian assistance by 2035. Governments, development partners and humanitarian organisations can use its evidence to track progress towards self-reliance and lasting solutions. Information on people's circumstances can help assess policy and programme results, identify operational gaps and direct resources towards needs that remain unresolved.

Open access helps users investigate, compare and share

The portal's integrated design allows users to explore, access and reuse data within their own analysis, reporting and decision-making. Journalists and researchers can investigate trends, explain displacement figures in context and develop reporting grounded in verified evidence. Open application programming interfaces, known as APIs, allow displacement data to be incorporated into other platforms, maps, reports and digital tools.

Connections with platforms including the UN System Data Commons create opportunities to examine refugee data alongside wider development statistics. These links can help users compare refugees' circumstances with those of the broader population across education, employment, health, financing and other areas of life. Bringing these sources together offers a fuller understanding of the inequalities affecting displaced people and the conditions surrounding their search for stability.

Stronger data systems support a more effective response

The launch forms part of UNHCR's wider digital transformation, bringing fragmented data systems together and introducing modern standards, automation and artificial intelligence. These changes are intended to make the agency's data infrastructure more predictive, efficient and responsive to current needs. Wosornu described the work as an investment in sustainable, adaptable data management, with systems that are easier to maintain, develop and improve over time.

Developed with support from the World Bank–UNHCR Joint Data Center on Forced Displacement, the portal places credible evidence at the centre of discussions about displacement. UNHCR expects this access to strengthen trust and help governments and partners make more effective policy and investment decisions. Wosornu said the portal reflects a conviction that reliable information can change how the world understands displacement and how it responds.