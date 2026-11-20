Global commerce is confronting an unusual policy contradiction: governments are introducing trade barriers at an accelerating pace while simultaneously adopting measures to keep goods moving across borders. The World Trade Organization (WTO) reports that international trade policy activity intensified sharply during the first half of 2026, exposing a widening divide between immediate efforts to maintain trade flows and the longer-term accumulation of restrictions.

WTO members and observers introduced 1,048 trade-related measures between January and June 2026, approaching the 1,229 recorded throughout 2025. The acceleration extended across the membership rather than remaining concentrated among major trading economies. Such widespread intervention indicates that changes to trade conditions are becoming more frequent, even as governments pursue different and sometimes competing economic priorities.

The deeper concern lies in measures that remain effective long after their introduction. By June 30, 2026, import-related restrictive and other non-facilitating measures introduced since 2009 covered USD 5.4 trillion in trade, equivalent to 21.3% of world imports. Export-related measures covered another USD 1.5 trillion, representing 6.3% of global exports. Both reached record levels since WTO monitoring began.

These totals reveal an important distinction between announcing new trade policies and removing existing barriers. Restrictions introduced in different years can remain in force simultaneously, creating an increasingly extensive framework of interventions. The reported trade coverage does not represent economic losses, but it demonstrates how much international commerce is affected by measures that do not facilitate trade.

The pace of additional restrictions intensified during 2026. Governments introduced 333 restrictive and other non-facilitating measures in six months, exceeding the 300 recorded throughout 2025. Newly introduced import-related measures covered USD 2 trillion, or 8% of global imports, while export-related interventions affected USD 794 billion, equivalent to 3.2% of world exports.

Temporary trade openings confront permanent policy accumulation

While restrictions accumulated, trade facilitation expanded even faster in numerical terms. WTO members and observers introduced 466 facilitating measures during the first half of 2026, surpassing the 391 adopted across 2025. The simultaneous expansion challenges any straightforward interpretation of global trade policy as moving exclusively toward protectionism or liberalization.

New import-facilitating measures covered approximately USD 1.3 trillion, representing 5.2% of world imports. Export-facilitating measures reached USD 570 billion, equivalent to 2.3% of global exports, with coverage exceeding five times the level recorded in 2025. The figures indicate substantial intervention to ease trading conditions despite the continuing expansion of restrictions.

A significant portion of the increase reflected temporary responses to disruptions associated with the Strait of Hormuz situation. Governments therefore faced two parallel considerations: preserving the movement of goods during immediate disruptions and maintaining broader policy interventions addressing other priorities. This raises uncertainty about how much recent facilitation will survive once emergency conditions change.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala acknowledged this divergence, highlighting both the expanding stockpile of restrictive measures and initiatives that helped businesses navigate disruptions. She encouraged continued restraint in introducing restrictions and emphasized predictable, transparent trade as essential to maintaining economic resilience and the multilateral trading system.

The balance between openness and restriction also varies considerably across industries. In most sectors examined by the WTO, new import-facilitating measures covered a larger proportion of imports than newly introduced restrictive measures. Electric vehicles and photovoltaic cells were notable exceptions, reflecting intense competition among major economies for market share.

Industrial and agricultural policies reinforce these sectoral differences. Government support remained historically elevated, increasingly reflecting objectives involving competitiveness, resilience, supply security and climate priorities. These interventions demonstrate how trade decisions are becoming intertwined with wider domestic economic strategies, complicating the relationship between market openness and industrial policy.

Services slowdown and trade disputes expose the next pressure points

Pressure on international commerce extends beyond merchandise trade. The WTO reduced its forecast for commercial services trade growth in 2026 from 4.8% in March to 3.3%, largely reflecting disruptions to transportation and travel arising from the Middle East conflict. Nevertheless, commercial services trade increased approximately 14% in value during the first six months of 2026.

The contrasting figures require careful interpretation because they describe different periods and measures of performance. Strong first-half growth in trade value does not necessarily contradict a weaker annual outlook. Together, they show how current trading activity can remain substantial even as expectations deteriorate amid geopolitical disruption.

Trade remedy investigations provide another indication of intensified policy scrutiny. Members initiated 218 investigations during the first half of 2026, averaging 36.3 monthly cases, compared with 32.6 in 2025. Only 31 trade remedy actions were terminated during the six-month period, while anti-dumping remained the most frequently used instrument.

Investigations do not automatically translate into restrictions, and the WTO reported that trade affected by trade remedies remained limited. Nevertheless, their increasing frequency highlights continued reliance on formal trade instruments alongside broader tariff and regulatory interventions.

Services regulation followed a different trajectory. Members introduced 52 measures affecting services trade during the first half of 2026, following 130 throughout 2025. Most involved trade facilitation or stronger regulatory frameworks, illustrating the diversity of government responses across different components of international commerce.

Future WTO monitoring will also reveal whether governments begin reducing accumulated restrictions or continue adding to a stockpile already affecting more than one-fifth of world imports. The direction of global trade will depend not merely on how many measures governments introduce, but on which policies endure and which are withdrawn.