The world is recording another year of declining hunger, yet the prospect of eliminating it by 2030 remains distant. With hundreds of millions still projected to face food deprivation, international efforts are confronting a difficult question: can stronger rural economies, social protection and coordinated financing close the gap before the global deadline?

At the second anniversary of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) placed employment creation, rural development and policy coordination at the centre of efforts to accelerate progress. The discussion exposed a fundamental tension between expanding international commitments and the persistent obstacles preventing vulnerable countries from achieving comparable results.

Approximately 645 million people experienced hunger in 2025, according to FAO figures, representing a reduction of around 14 million from the previous year. Although hunger has declined for three consecutive years, current projections suggest approximately 510 million people could remain affected in 2030, leaving the Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating hunger substantially unmet.

Global progress is masking a widening divide in national outcomes

The aggregate decline conceals significant differences between countries approaching their development targets and those confronting persistent humanitarian and economic pressures. FAO Chief Economist Máximo Torero identified Brazil and the Dominican Republic as examples of substantial progress, contrasting their experiences with countries where conflict continues to undermine improvements in living conditions.

For countries nearing the eradication of poverty and hunger, the immediate priority is maintaining gains rather than allowing vulnerable populations to slip backwards. Torero emphasized social protection programmes, school-feeding initiatives and assistance to small-scale farming as important instruments for consolidating progress and limiting renewed exposure to deprivation.

Countries operating in fragile conditions face a substantially different challenge. High indebtedness, armed conflict and recurrent extreme climate events frequently overlap, complicating efforts to sustain public programmes and improve economic conditions. These pressures create uneven starting points that cannot be addressed through identical national strategies.

The contrast also raises questions about how international assistance should be organized. Countries demonstrating progress require continuity and targeted support, while those confronting multiple crises may need broader coordination across financing, social protection and rural development. Global improvement alone cannot establish whether assistance is reaching populations facing the most persistent disadvantages.

Climate uncertainty threatens to complicate this uneven trajectory. The Global Alliance's flagship report, The Race to 2030: Recent Progress against Hunger and Poverty and Lessons for Acceleration, warns that the current El Niño cycle could push scores of millions more people into acute food insecurity next year, adding pressure as development assistance declines.

From international commitments to country-level delivery

The Global Alliance, launched by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during the 2024 G20 Summit, has developed into a network encompassing 223 countries and organizations. Spearheaded by Brazil and Spain, its implementation planning and partnership-building activities currently extend across 20 countries, revealing the distinction between broad participation and operational engagement.

Its flagship report documents 146 actions involving 81 members, alongside more than 100 expressions of interest in supporting national plans. Most proposed contributions involve technical assistance and knowledge-sharing, indicating substantial attention to institutional cooperation, although these commitments cannot automatically be equated with completed interventions or measurable reductions in hunger.

International partnerships can connect governments with technical expertise and implementation support, but the effectiveness of individual programmes ultimately depends on how national priorities, financing arrangements and institutional responsibilities are brought together.

Torero argued that coordinated action backed by sustainable financing could address failures arising from fragmented development approaches. His assessment places institutional alignment alongside financial resources, suggesting that disconnected initiatives may struggle to deliver consistent results even where participating organizations share objectives.

Brazil's First Lady and FAO Special Goodwill Champion Against Hunger, Janja Lula da Silva, reinforced the importance of structural policies and well-designed government plans. Her remarks acknowledged the considerable work remaining before 2030 while emphasizing the role of sustained political commitment in translating international cooperation into national responses.

The Alliance faces an increasingly consequential implementation test. Its expanding network demonstrates institutional participation, but determining its effectiveness requires examining whether documented actions develop into functioning programmes and whether those programmes improve conditions among populations experiencing hunger and extreme poverty.

Jobs, financing and rural resilience will determine the pace of progress

Employment creation has emerged as a central element of the Alliance's development approach, reflecting the limits of treating hunger exclusively as a problem of immediate food provision. Torero argued that jobs and rural development could help prevent renewed hunger while contributing to conflict reduction, connecting economic opportunity with longer-term stability.

Rural development occupies a significant position within this approach because small-scale farming support forms part of the measures identified for protecting progress. Combined with school meals and social protection, employment-oriented interventions represent an effort to address immediate vulnerability alongside the economic conditions influencing persistent deprivation.

Financing remains a major obstacle. The Alliance's report estimates that approximately $311 billion annually would be needed to raise everyone living in extreme poverty above the $3-a-day threshold, equivalent to around 0.17 percent of global GDP. The estimate quantifies the poverty gap rather than the complete expenditure required to eliminate hunger.

The financial challenge becomes more complicated amid declining official development assistance. Countries experiencing high debt burdens, conflict and recurrent climate shocks face simultaneous pressures on their ability to sustain programmes, even as international efforts emphasize expanding coordinated support and strengthening agrifood systems against disruption.

These conditions also expose the limitations of measuring success through membership figures or expressions of interest. More meaningful assessments will depend on whether assistance reaches national programmes, whether financing becomes sustainable and whether countries experiencing the greatest difficulties begin recording improvements comparable with those elsewhere.

The next phase of the Alliance's work will be judged against the distance separating recent hunger reductions from the 2030 target. With approximately 510 million people still projected to face hunger by the deadline, accelerating progress requires converting institutional cooperation into sustained improvements in employment, rural livelihoods and social protection.