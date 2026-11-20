Global food markets are confronting a growing contradiction: agricultural production remains broadly sufficient, yet the movement, affordability and distribution of essential commodities are becoming increasingly uncertain. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) projects comfortable wheat and maize supplies through 2026/27, even as disrupted trade routes, deteriorating fertilizer affordability and tightening balances in other commodities expose vulnerabilities within the international food system.

The divergence is emerging alongside a sharp slowdown in the growth of global food import expenditure. FAO expects the worldwide food import bill to rise by 1.9 percent to $2.267 trillion in 2026, compared with nearly 8 percent in 2025. However, slower aggregate spending growth conceals rising expenditure on essential agricultural commodities and widening differences between high-income and developing economies.

Grain Surpluses Are Losing Their Ability to Guarantee Market Stability

International grain markets are increasingly shaped by where supplies accumulate rather than simply how much farmers produce. Global cereal inventories are projected to increase by 1.8 percent by the close of seasons in 2027, supported by above-average wheat and maize output. Yet world cereal trade is expected to contract by 3.3 percent in 2026/27, driven predominantly by declining wheat shipments.

The Black Sea illustrates this disconnect between agricultural availability and commercial accessibility. Combined grain shipments from Ukraine's Greater Odesa ports and the Russian Federation's Sea of Azov and Black Sea ports fell below 0.5 million tonnes in September 2026, compared with 7.8 million tonnes a year earlier. Export restrictions are leaving substantial grain inventories in producing regions without equivalent access to international markets.

Accumulating stocks create additional challenges beyond delayed shipments. Extended storage can increase pressure on available infrastructure and potentially compromise grain quality and marketability. Argentina, Australia and the European Union are consequently gaining shares of global wheat exports as international trade flows adjust, although these changes do not eliminate the constraints affecting established supply routes.

Rice markets face a different imbalance, rooted in production rather than primarily in transportation. FAO forecasts the first decline in global rice output in four seasons as adverse El Niño conditions combine with weakening producer margins. Production is expected to fall below consumption, although substantial inventories accumulated during previous seasons could maintain global reserves at their second-highest level on record.

These contrasting developments reveal why favourable global cereal estimates offer only a partial picture of food-market stability. Wheat faces difficulties reaching buyers, while rice production is expected to weaken despite historically elevated reserves. The resilience of both markets increasingly depends on trade accessibility, storage conditions and the relationship between current production and accumulated stocks.

Rising Farm Costs Threaten the Economics Behind Agricultural Abundance

Production forecasts also conceal mounting financial pressure on agricultural producers. FAO expects global nitrogen fertilizer output to decline in 2026, largely because disruptions associated with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have affected energy supplies, manufacturing and trade. Such constraints are particularly consequential when fertilizer prices rise relative to the value of harvested crops.

Fertilizer affordability deteriorated across four major agricultural markets examined by FAO: maize in Brazil, wheat in the European Union, rice in Southeast Asia and soybeans in the United States. Conditions reached their weakest levels between April and June 2026, falling below the long-term baseline by midyear. Unfavourable price relationships could discourage fertilizer purchases and applications, although the eventual production response remains uncertain.

Livestock producers face comparable difficulties as feed ingredients and energy become more expensive. International oilmeal prices have increased since early 2026, placing additional pressure on production margins. Although producers are adjusting feed combinations and improving efficiency, nutritional requirements and economic considerations restrict how extensively they can substitute ingredients.

FAO nevertheless anticipates moderate growth in global meat production during 2026, led by poultry, while bovine and ovine output is expected to decline amid limited animal availability. Milk production is projected to increase by 1.8 percent, accompanied by 2.1 percent growth in international dairy trade. The differing forecasts demonstrate how production costs and supply conditions affect agricultural sectors unevenly.

Fisheries and aquaculture face another combination of environmental and financial pressures. El Niño is reducing Peruvian anchoveta catches, contributing to higher feed costs for shrimp and salmon producers. Capture fisheries output is projected to decline by 3.4 percent, while aquaculture production should expand by 3.6 percent, leaving combined global production growth at just 0.3 percent.

A Slower Food Import Bill Masks a Growing Divide Between Economies

The global food import outlook presents an equally uneven picture. Lower international coffee and cocoa prices are helping moderate overall import expenditure, with the combined bill for coffee, tea, cocoa, spices and related products expected to decline by 11.9 percent. However, spending on cereals is projected to increase by 3 percent, oilseeds and oleaginous fruits by 9.9 percent, and meat products by 6.9 percent.

Differences between income groups are becoming particularly pronounced. High-income countries are expected to record a marginal 0.4 percent increase in their food import bill during 2026, compared with 4.9 percent for low- and middle-income economies combined and 3.9 percent for least developed countries. Upper-middle-income economies are projected to account for approximately two-thirds of the global increase.

High-income countries' contribution to additional global food import expenditure is expected to fall from 79 percent in 2025 to just 13 percent in 2026. Although these figures do not distinguish fully between price movements and changing import volumes, they reveal a substantial redistribution of incremental spending across the international food economy.

Commodity-specific pressures reinforce the uneven outlook. Sugar production is forecast to fall below global consumption in 2026/27, while strong biofuel demand is expected to reduce vegetable oil inventories despite record oilseed production. By contrast, olive oil output could reach a record 3.7 million tonnes, accompanied by significant wholesale price declines in major producing markets.

The key uncertainty is whether agricultural trade can adapt quickly enough to prevent logistical disruption and input-cost pressures from undermining otherwise comfortable global supplies. Black Sea shipping conditions, fertilizer affordability, rice harvests and the composition of import expenditure will determine how these contrasting pressures develop. FAO's projections describe a food economy in which production abundance and market accessibility are no longer moving consistently together.