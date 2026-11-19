SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday emphasised the need to strengthen capacity building among corporate boards, particularly independent directors, saying the area deserves "greater attention" amid rapidly evolving business and technological challenges. Addressing the Corporate Governance Summit, Pandey highlighted that rapid technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), are transforming business operations and increasing expectations from corporate boards, management and regulatory institutions.

"Businesses are changing rapidly. Technology is transforming how companies operate. Artificial intelligence is increasingly influencing business decisions. Investors are demanding greater transparency, while expectations from boards and management are becoming more complex," he said. He stressed that regulatory frameworks alone cannot ensure effective corporate governance without ethical leadership and sound judgement.

Additionally, Pandey also reflected upon the crucial role of independent directors, auditors and other gatekeepers in ensuring corporate accountability and protecting investors. As per him, capacity building "deserves much greater attention" particularly in case of independent directors.

"It is unrealistic to expect every director to possess expertise in all these areas. At the same time, a one-time induction or occasional training programme cannot adequately prepare directors for a rapidly changing business environment," he said, adding, "What we need is a more continuous, structured and collaborative approach to learning." He further noted that SEBI and NISM, along with industry associations, professional institutions and academic organisations, have initiated preliminary consultations to develop a wider Capacity Building Network (CBN) for independent directors.

"Regulations must continue to evolve. They must remain responsive to new risks, encourage innovation and avoid unnecessary complexity," he said. As per Pandey, corporate leadership and governance gatekeepers must take responsibility for ethical decision-making, as regulations cannot anticipate every business decision or prescribe solutions to every ethical dilemma.

Additionally, Pandey highlighted that environmental and social risks could impact business resilience and long-term value creation, stressing that "regulatory reforms alone cannot address every emerging challenge." (ANI)