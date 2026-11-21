BusinessWire India Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21: SoulAce, a leading CSR consulting, and monitoring and evaluation firm, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), under the Department of Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka (GoK), to establish and implement a state-level CSR Circularity Ecosystem aimed at advancing digital inclusion and promoting the responsible reuse of electronic devices.

The MoU was signed on 19th November, 2026 at the Bengaluru Tech Summit between Dr. Avinash Menon Rajendran, IAS, Managing Director, Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society under the Department of Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka (GoK) and Mr. Adarsh Kataruka, Managing Director, SoulAce. The MoU was formally exchanged in the presence of Mr. Priyank Kharge, the Hon’ble Minister of Home, e-Governance, Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka. The summit was a resounding success, bringing together over 1,000 startups and technology companies and attracting more than 70,000 attendees, underscoring Bengaluru’s position as a leading global hub for technology and innovation.

The initiative seeks to bring together technology companies, multinational corporations and other business houses operating in Karnataka to create a coordinated framework for collecting, refurbishing and distributing decommissioned laptops, desktops and other IT equipment to underserved communities. The programme will prioritise government schools, colleges, panchayats and village administration offices with limited access to computing infrastructure. Under the arrangement, SoulAce will serve as the Programme's Project Management Unit (PMU), responsible for coordinating the corporate consortium. The Government of Karnataka will facilitate the identification of beneficiary schools, coordinate access to government schools and other institutions.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Adarsh Kataruka, Managing Director, SoulAce said: "Digital inclusion requires more than making technology available; it requires building sustainable systems that ensure technology reaches the communities that need it most. Through this collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, we aim to bring corporates together through a common platform that transforms individual device donation initiatives into a coordinated, measurable and scalable programme. Equally important is the circularity aspect, where technology assets can be reused responsibly, extending their lifecycle while creating meaningful social value. We believe this initiative can offer a strong model for collaborative corporate action towards digital inclusion."

The MoU establishes a three-year framework for cooperation between the two organisations, providing a foundation for expanding corporate participation and strengthening access to digital infrastructure across Karnataka. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)