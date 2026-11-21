RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday accused the PM Modi-led BJP government of trying to take credit for the Nitish Setu, claiming that the ruling party contributed nothing to the project. In a self-made video, Yadav alleged that the BJP does not have even a penny's worth of a share in the bridge's construction.

"Prime Minister, before coming to Bihar today, you should stand before a mirror and take a good look at yourself: why is there not even a speck or a penny’s worth of your contribution to the bridge in Bihar whose ribbon you are coming to cut? Prime Minister, please repeat all the promises and lies you made to Bihar today. Will you?," said Yadav. Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bihar, the RJD leader further accused PM Modi of indulging in unnecessary self-glorification to get his name on the plaque, pointing out that the bridge has been in use for the past 17 months since CM Nitish Kumar's inauguration.

"This bridge was inaugurated 1 year and 5 months ago by the then Chief Minister, Shri Nitish Kumar. This bridge has been in use for the past 17 months, and hundreds of thousands of vehicles have crossed it over the past 1 year and 5 months. Are you inaugurating it again so that your name can also be written on the plaque, even though the central government has had absolutely no involvement in it? According to the Bihar government, this bridge was to be named either after the freedom fighter, the late Shri Akshayvat Rai, or after the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, because it is located near the birthplace of this revered Guru. Therefore, please do not try to take credit for this project or indulge in unnecessary self-glorification, because you have made no contribution to the decision to build this bridge or to its construction," said Yadav. This debate over the credit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Bihar today. In his visit, the Prime Minister will visit Nitish Setu in Vaishali district. Thereafter, he will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 34,470 crore in Vaishali.

According to a release, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads. The bridge will provide an important additional crossing over River Ganga, easing traffic pressure on the existing Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu and reducing travel time between North and South Bihar. It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education. The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar's economic development.

Alongside Nitish Setu, the Prime Minister will additionally inaugurate several major infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs. 15,600 crore. Major road projects include the six-laning of the Aurangabad-Chordaha section of NH-19, the Chorma-Bairgania section of NH-227F and the Umagaon-Saharsa section of NH-327, among others. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 14,450 crore. Prominent among these are the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, to be developed at a cost of over Rs. 3,800 crore, and the power evacuation project for the Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project (3 x 800 MW), estimated at around Rs. 3,350 crore.

Ahead of thr visit, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed gratitude to PM Modi for inaugurating the bridge named after Nitish Kumar. Speaking to ANI, Jha recalled that PM Modi held special regard for Nitish Kumar's politics.

“The people of Bihar thank the Prime Minister for coming here today to inaugurate the bridge named after Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister has always had special regard and respect for Nitish Kumar, whether we were together or not. We have continued to meet him, and he has always acknowledged that few leaders in the country practise this kind of politics..." said Jha. (ANI)