VMPL New Delhi [India], November 21: JP Interio Private Limited today announced the launch of BONDCEAL 710™, a new brand created on the pillars of strength, quality, and reliability for the plywood and interior solutions industry. Designed to serve homeowners, architects, interior designers, and contractors, BONDCEAL 710™ reflects the company’s mission to deliver dependable materials that form the foundation of durable spaces.

Every enduring structure begins with the right foundation. With the introduction of BONDCEAL 710™, JP Interio Private Limited reinforces its focus on consistent product standards, structural integrity, and long-term customer confidence. Guided by its core philosophy—“Mazbooti ki Soch. Bharose ki Pehchaan.” (A Mindset of Strength. An Identity of Trust.)—BONDCEAL 710™ marks a milestone step in JP Interio Private Limited’s vision to establish a trusted, recognizable name across India’s evolving plywood and interior solutions market.

“BONDCEAL 710™ is more than a product launch—it represents a new identity, a stronger promise, and the beginning of a stronger journey,” said the leadership team at JP Interio Private Limited. “With Mazbooti ki Soch. Bharose ki Pehchaan. at the heart of everything we do, our goal is to give builders, designers, and families complete peace of mind with materials built on strength and backed by trust.” Brand Highlights

Built on Strength: Engineered to support reliable structural performance in residential and commercial interior applications. Backed by Trust: Developed under JP Interio Private Limited with a clear focus on quality assurance and customer confidence.

A New Identity in Interior Solutions: Positioned to become a go-to choice for modern interiors requiring lasting durability. About JP Interio Private Limited

JP Interio Private Limited is an Indian enterprise committed to delivering reliable, high-quality products in the plywood and interior solutions sector. Through its flagship brand BONDCEAL 710™, the company strives to combine structural strength with customer trust to power modern residential and commercial spaces. Brand & Company Overview

Brand Name: BONDCEAL 710™ Parent Company: JP Interio Private Limited

Industry: Plywood & Interior Solutions Brand Philosophy: “Mazbooti ki Soch. Bharose ki Pehchaan.”

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