VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Supreme Entertainment’s upcoming Odia film ‘Debakanya’ received an encouraging response at its premiere and special screening held at the IMPPA Auditorium in Mumbai. Celebrating Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, folk traditions and family values, the film has been described as a remarkable cinematic presentation featuring powerful storytelling, impressive performances and exceptional direction. The film is also planned to be released in multiple languages.

Renowned flautist and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia attended the special screening. Despite being unwell, he reportedly watched the entire 2-hour-and-40-minute film and appreciated its outstanding presentation. Produced by Suresh Sahu and Bhargabi Tripathy, the film is directed by Rasesh Mohanty (Silu), with story and screenplay by Shankar Tripathy.

The film features Subhasis Sharma (Mantu) in the lead role, portraying the dual characters of Deba and Kanya. The supporting cast includes Ashrumochan Mohanty, Kuna Tripathy and Susri Manaswini. Set against the backdrop of Odisha’s vibrant traditions and cultural richness, ‘Debakanya’ beautifully incorporates the traditional folk performance ‘Ghoda Nacha’, in which performers dance within a wooden horse frame. Rather than being a documentary, the film is a full-length musical family entertainer.

Producer Suresh Kumar Sahu, an eminent architect based in Mumbai, has a deep passion for cinema and a strong connection with his home state of Odisha. Speaking about the project, he said that through ‘Debakanya’, he wishes to contribute in his own way towards promoting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and beautiful traditions, the land of Lord Jagannath, on a wider platform. He added that he decided to produce the film immediately after hearing its story.

Lead actor Subhasis Sharma is another major highlight of the film. His portrayal of a traditional female dancer has attracted particular attention for its natural and convincing performance. Speaking about his role, Subhasis said that he immersed himself completely in the character and tried to perform it as naturally as possible. He expressed gratitude and said that audience appreciation and blessings would be his greatest reward. With its unique storyline, musical appeal and cultural richness, ‘Debakanya’ aims to offer audiences a distinctive cinematic experience while bringing the traditions of Odisha to a wider audience.

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