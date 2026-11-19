VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: With the objective of broadening students' intellectual horizons and fostering a comprehensive understanding of India's history, culture and civilisational heritage, Vagdevi Vilas Institutions launched its newly developed Social Science textbooks for students of Classes VI (6), VII (7) and VIII (8).

Developed in association with renowned historian and researcher Dr. Vikram Sampath and Shri V. Nagaraj, President of The Mythic Society, Bengaluru, the textbooks were unveiled at a special programme held at the Vagdevi Vilas School premises in Munnekolalu, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, on November 19. Padma Bhushan awardee, eminent scholar, orator and writer Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh formally released the new textbooks. Shri K. Harish, Founder and Chairman of Vagdevi Vilas Institutions and former scientist at ISRO, welcomed the dignitaries and guests.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. R. Ganesh emphasised that a comprehensive understanding of history plays a vital role in nation-building. He observed that a nation that does not understand its own history cannot achieve true progress. He also stressed the need to systematically document the contributions of India's kings, emperors and civilisation and effectively introduce them to the younger generation. Speaking about the vision behind the textbooks, renowned historian, author and researcher Dr. Vikram Sampath underscored the importance of objectivity, historical evidence and factual accuracy in school education. He said students should have access to a comprehensive and unbiased understanding of India's history, moving beyond politically motivated narratives and gaining an opportunity to explore Bharat's past from a fresh perspective.

Describing history as a mirror that helps society understand its identity and heritage, Dr. Sampath observed that several gaps remained in the way India's history had been documented and taught after Independence. He said the textbooks had been developed with the aim of addressing these gaps and introducing students to India's history through historical research and evidence-based perspectives. Shri K. Harish, Founder and Chairman of Vagdevi Vilas Institutions and former scientist at ISRO, said that the institution is committed to providing holistic education while nurturing a deeper understanding of India's history and cultural roots among children. He added that this significant initiative was undertaken to introduce students to a comprehensive picture of India's history and heritage.

The programme was attended by several eminent personalities, including Maj. Gen. Dr. G.D. Bakshi, SM, VSM (Retd.), combat veteran, renowned author and commentator; Hon'ble Justice Krishna S. Dixit, former Judge of the Odisha and Karnataka High Courts; Shri V. Nagaraj, senior RSS leader and President of The Mythic Society, Bengaluru; and Prof. M.P. Kumar, Pro-Chancellor of Chanakya University. Thousands of students and parents participated in the programme. A special highlight of the event was an exhibition presented by students of Vagdevi Vilas School, showcasing the kings and emperors of ancient India. The exhibition introduced visitors to the rulers who played significant roles in India's history and highlighted their contributions, offering students and parents an engaging opportunity to learn more about the country's rich historical heritage.

This initiative marks a significant step by Vagdevi Vilas Institutions towards enriching Social Science education at the school level and fostering greater interest and awareness among the younger generation about India's history, culture and civilisational heritage. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)