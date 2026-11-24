A small business may have enough customers to justify buying equipment or hiring another worker, but finding the money to take that step can be a challenge of its own. The African Development Bank Group and the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund are working together to explore how private investment could reach more of those businesses in North Africa. Their initiative puts employment at the centre of the discussion, asking how financing can help firms grow and how investors can show what changed for the people who work in them.

The bank scheduled a workshop on Impact Investment for MSMEs and Employment for 23 November 2026 in Rabat, Morocco, followed by a three-day masterclass on designing and governing impact investment instruments. Led by the bank's Entrepreneurship Innovations and Advice – North Africa initiative, known as EInA, the workshop was expected to bring together around 100 people from Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia. Participants were drawn from government, financial institutions and the investment community, giving the three countries a forum to discuss what would make it easier to finance micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, or MSMEs.

The companies at the centre of the initiative make up between 80 and 90 per cent of formal businesses in North Africa and account for around half of formal employment in the region, according to figures cited by the bank. Many remain underfinanced, limiting what they can spend on the people, premises or equipment they need to expand. The workshop and masterclass are intended to lay the groundwork for financing instruments dedicated to these firms, with measurable results built into how the instruments are designed.

Why small businesses need more financing options

Across emerging and developing economies worldwide, the MSME financing gap stands at $4 trillion, according to the bank. The figure captures the scale of the funding shortfall across those economies, and the Rabat initiative addresses the regional question of how to direct more capital towards smaller firms in North Africa and track the value it creates. Existing financing mechanisms, the bank says, struggle to capture what these businesses contribute to employment, economic inclusion and the communities where they operate.

Impact investing seeks to bring in private capital and generate results that can be measured, which makes defining those results part of the work from the beginning. For an instrument focused on employment, that could mean deciding what information businesses would provide about hiring and how investors would assess it over time. Morocco's director of treasury and external finance, Mohammed Tarik Bchir, said the shared ambition was to demonstrate that investment creates value and jobs in the regions where the money is put to work.

What the Rabat masterclass will ask investors to work through

The three-day masterclass is designed to take participants through the full process of creating an impact investment instrument, starting with decisions about which businesses and activities it should support. Participants will explore financial and legal structures, including how an instrument can be set up and what terms govern the use of its funds. The programme covers governance, which determines who makes decisions about the money and who is responsible for overseeing those decisions.

Environmental and social safeguards form part of the design work, as does deciding how results will be measured once businesses receive financing. For an employment-focused instrument, a decision about what to count affects what investors can eventually say about the jobs associated with their funding. Achraf Tarsim, the African Development Bank Group's country manager in Morocco, said the bank considers impact when it designs and carries out operations because the results matter for people's daily lives.

Bringing government officials, financial institutions and investors into the discussion gives each group a chance to explain what it would need from a financing instrument. A lender may need clear terms for evaluating an investment, and a participating business may need straightforward requirements for showing what the funding helped it do. Working through those practical details is part of developing an instrument that businesses can use and investors can assess.

What comes after the workshop and masterclass

Yoon Yeonjean, the Republic of Korea's ambassador to Morocco, said the initiative reflects an interest in strengthening the exchange of knowledge and technology between Korean and Moroccan small and medium-sized enterprises. The ambassador linked that exchange to creating business opportunities, generating jobs and supporting growth. The partnership with the KOAFEC Trust Fund gives that cooperation a place in a regional discussion that includes Egypt and Tunisia as well as Morocco.

The bank plans to continue work in the short and medium term, exploring which investment models could be suitable for North Africa and identifying lessons that could be applied elsewhere on the continent. The models under discussion will have to account for the firms they are intended to serve and the outcomes investors expect to be able to demonstrate. For small businesses, the practical question is whether the financing that emerges will be accessible when they need to make a decision about buying equipment, taking on work or hiring someone to help meet demand.