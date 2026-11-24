Where African resources are processed helps determine where factories are built, who gets hired and which businesses become suppliers. At a business roundtable in Tokyo on 12 November, African Development Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah asked Japanese companies to invest more in processing those resources in Africa, where the work could create jobs and help local firms sell higher-value products. He said the bank was ready to mobilise financing and share risks to help viable investments move forward.

The bank organised the roundtable with Japan's private sector during Ould Tah's second official visit to the country as president. Japanese business leaders joined representatives of private financial institutions and development finance institutions, and several companies described projects they already had underway in Africa. They told the bank what support they would like, giving the discussion a starting point in the practical difficulties businesses face when turning an investment proposal into an operating project.

Atsushi Mimura, Japan's vice-minister of finance for international affairs, said his ministry works closely with the African Development Bank to support Africa's development priorities. He pointed to the bank's knowledge of local markets and its relationships across the continent as reasons Japanese companies could turn to it when starting or expanding operations. For a company considering where to invest or which businesses to work with, that local knowledge can help it understand the conditions a project would have to meet.

Processing resources closer to where they are produced

Ould Tah identified three priorities for Japanese investment, beginning with projects that help African countries capture more value from their natural resources through local processing. He called for investment in the energy, transport and digital infrastructure that industry depends on, and for Japanese technology and finance to support African businesses and projects capable of attracting funding. A processing plant brings those priorities together because its prospects depend on the resources it can source, the power it can rely on, the routes it can use to reach buyers and the finance it can secure.

Africa has the resources, markets and talent to become a major production hub, Ould Tah told participants, urging them to build partnerships that generate jobs and help industries compete. He said Japan could contribute engineering expertise, technology, financial institutions, and investors willing to commit long-term capital. The bank, he added, could help prepare projects, arrange financing and guarantees, work with governments on policy issues and use other tools to reduce risks that might keep investment from moving ahead.

The investment priorities reflect the bank's strategy, known as the Four Cardinal Points. It calls for mobilising more of Africa's own capital, strengthening the continent's control over how its development is financed, turning population growth into economic opportunity and building resilient infrastructure and competitive value chains. At the roundtable, those goals translated into questions about which projects local businesses could take part in, what they would need to move forward and where Japanese partners could contribute.

Where Japanese technology and finance could help

The roundtable covered critical minerals, liquefied natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals and fertilisers, alongside energy, agriculture, digital solutions, infrastructure and green industrialisation. A dedicated session explored how Japanese technology, expertise and funding could support projects in energy, agriculture, digital services, infrastructure and greener industry. Ould Tah asked participants to identify investments they could take forward and work through the obstacles that keep promising proposals from securing financing.

Martin Fregene, who was overseeing the bank's work on agriculture and human and social development, pointed to opportunities in African agriculture that Japanese companies' technologies could help make possible. The sector offers a clear example of what local value addition can involve, since the work of processing, packaging and preparing products for sale can take place near the businesses that supply them. Tomoki Nakai, the bank's executive director for Japan, encouraged Japanese companies to expand both their presence and their investment in Africa.

How the bank proposes to share investment risks

Max Magor Ndiaye, the bank's senior director for syndications, the Africa Investment Forum and client solutions, said the group would focus on preparing projects that can attract financing and finding ways for partners to share risks. He placed that work within the New African Financial Architecture for Development, which the bank refers to as NAFAD. His remarks addressed a question running through the meeting about how to turn interest from Japanese companies and financial institutions into funding for specific projects that African businesses can help deliver.

Preparing a project for investment can involve determining a facility's cost, the infrastructure it needs, and who will take responsibility for risks before construction starts. The bank offered to help match Japanese companies and lenders with African projects, then structure the financing or guarantees around what each project needs. The test of that approach will be whether the discussions lead to operating facilities that process more resources in Africa and give local workers and suppliers a share in the business they generate.