VMPL New Delhi [India], November 24: Some markets are built through opportunity. Others demand the courage to enter a space where the world is already watching.

Turkey has become one of the most recognised destinations for hair transplantation. For an Indian brand to enter this market is not simply a geographical expansion; it is a statement of ambition. For Saran Vel, the journey from India to Istanbul represents a milestone in a much larger entrepreneurial story. With MAX Hair Clinic entering Turkey, an Indian-built hair restoration brand is stepping into a market globally associated with its own industry.

The significance of India to Istanbul is not merely the distance travelled. It is the market being entered, the ambition behind the move and the willingness to compete beyond familiar boundaries. THE JOURNEY THAT STARTED IN 2001

Saran Vel's entrepreneurial journey began with STC Technologies in 2001. In 2004, he entered the hair restoration industry with MAX Hair Clinic, at a time when hair transplantation in India was still evolving. Building a hair clinic brand in those early years meant creating awareness, earning trust and helping people understand a specialised category of treatment. MAX Hair Clinic grew through that evolving landscape and established a significant milestone as India's first NABH-accredited hair clinic.

The India to Istanbul journey is therefore not an overnight expansion story. It is the continuation of a business journey that began more than two decades ago, built through experience, evolving markets and an ambition to take brands further. MORE THAN ONE BRAND, MORE THAN ONE INDUSTRY

The entrepreneurial vision continued to expand beyond MAX Hair Clinic. Advanced GroHair & GloSkin Clinic evolved into a larger hair and skin care network, crossing 200+ clinics globally. MINUS Slimming Clinic entered the slimming and body contouring space, while Dr. EduMed developed a platform for professional education in cosmetology, trichology and aesthetic medicine.

One Pro Personal Care extended the ecosystem into products, creating opportunities to take professional care beyond the clinic environment. For Saran Vel, the ambition has never been limited to building one successful hair clinic. It has been about identifying opportunities, developing brands and creating businesses that can evolve independently.

THE NEXT MARKET. THE NEXT MILESTONE. The India to Istanbul move reflects a larger belief: brands built in India can enter internationally established markets, understand their dynamics and create their own space.

International expansion requires more than investment. It demands adaptability, systems, people, local understanding and the ability to preserve a brand's identity while evolving for a new market. As Saran Vel looks ahead, the focus remains on global brands, stronger institutions, technology, education and developing people who can lead the next phase of growth.

MAX Hair Clinic in Turkey is a milestone, but not necessarily a destination. Because for an entrepreneur who sees possibility beyond borders, the next market may always be waiting.

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