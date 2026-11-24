Tata AutoComp Systems plans to achieve a production capacity of 1,500 vehicles per day across its facilities in Sanand following the inauguration of three new manufacturing plants, Vice Chairman Arvind Goel told ANI in an interview. "So these three plants plus all plants in Sanand, we are trying to achieve a capacity of 1500 vehicles per day, putting all the capacity together. So that's what we have been told to be ready with. And we have a flexible system; we have more space, and we will expand more," Goel said.

He noted that the expansion aligns directly with the requirements of Tata Motors and other original equipment manufacturers operating in the region. The newly inaugurated facilities focus on sheet metal and vertical integration for automotive seating. One plant belongs to ASAL (Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Limited), the company's sheet metal unit, which manufactures battery trays for electric vehicles, body-in-white parts for Tata Motors, and frames for its seating division.

"So we are vertically integrating TM Seating with two more plants which we inaugurated today. One is to make foam. Seats require foam and seats require dress cover. So there is another company which is going to make dress cover," Goel explained, referring to TM Seatings, its joint venture with Magna. Previously, Tata AutoComp procured foam and dress covers from Pune and other parts of the country, leading to transportation and logistics expenses. Setting up local units with external technological support addresses these supply chain costs.

Alongside the three inaugurated plants, the company conducted a Bhumi Pujan for two additional facilities scheduled for completion within a year. Across all existing and new units in Sanand, the company currently employs 2,800 people, a workforce Goel expects to double within three years. "Approximately, all our plants in Sanand today, including these three new plants, employ 2,800 people and with the two new plants where we did a Bhumi Pujan today, which should be ready in one year," he said.

Goel also detailed broader capacity expansions across interiors, air conditioning, engine cooling units, mirrors, and battery assembly. While Tata AutoComp manufactures all battery components except cells, which Tata Group firm Agratas produces, the company plans to announce unrevealed facilities within six months aimed at reducing import content. "So we do the expansion based on what our customers tell us. So Tata Motors tells us you expand in this way because I want to produce, so we expand," Goel added. (ANI)