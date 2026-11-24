‌Fitch set ​its outlook for global sovereign ratings for next year at "neutral" on Tuesday, saying steady economic growth will offset rising borrowing costs, although a sharper jump in those costs or a renewed ‌Middle East oil shock could push the outlook lower.

The rating agency expects global growth of about 2.5% next year, supported by resilient US consumer spending and a boom in AI spending, while oil prices and inflation should ease as tensions between the United States and Iran dial ‌down. It cautioned that a durable peace deal looks unlikely and flare-ups remain a significant risk, but said record global debt and ‌high borrowing costs remain the key concern.

Fitch expects the Federal Reserve to raise US interest rates again next month and hold them at 4.25% through 2027, keeping long-term bond yields well above the levels of recent years. That will push up the average interest rate governments pay on their debt and squeeze their ⁠budgets over ​time. Fitch also expects fiscal consolidation to ⁠stall next year, meaning the median general government deficit level will stay at almost 3% of GDP.

"Fiscal pressures will be greatest on the most indebted sovereigns," the ⁠outlook said. One of the other global credit rating agencies, Moody's, has also set its sovereign outlook at "stable" for next year, albeit with a warning that ​three of the world's biggest economies — the US, China and India — will all add significantly more debt.

Fitch estimates at ⁠least 13 countries will run deficits of 6.5% of GDP or more next year. As a result, aggregate government debt will rise by more than $7 trillion to about $115 ⁠trillion by ​the end of 2027, equal to 88% of global GDP. The agency's outlook for North America and Western Europe sovereign ratings is "deteriorating," it added, reflecting high debt levels and "political polarisation and rising social discontent" that complicate budget cuts.

Fitch also said that sovereigns on ⁠negative rating outlooks carry roughly $7.8 trillion of debt, about 19 times that of those on positive outlooks, with most positive outlooks currently on smaller, ⁠developing nations. It warned that a ⁠broad bond market selloff, a fresh escalation involving major world powers or a sharp correction in AI-linked stocks could trigger a downgrade of its overall global stance.

"If such a shock were sufficiently material ‌it could lead ‌to a change in the global sovereign outlook to 'deteriorating'," Fitch said.